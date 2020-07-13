Found a galaxy that illuminates the Universe shortly after the Big Bang

Researchers from University College London presented the discovery of an ancient galaxy, about 13 billion years ago, capable of ionizing the interstellar medium. The research was communicated during the meeting of the European Astronomical Society on 2 July, held electronically due to the restrictions for COVID-19.

About 370,000 years after the Big Bang, the Universe went through a period called “Cosmic Dark Ages”. During this period the cosmos is transparent but there are no light sources, the stars are not yet born. The only sources of photons are the fossil radiation from recombination and the radiation emitted by the decay of the 21 cm line of neutral hydrogen.

When the first stars are formed, thanks to the gravitational attraction in over-dense areas of the Universe, these emit ultraviolet radiation capable of ionizing the interstellar medium and giving life to the Era of Reionization.

One of the greatest mysteries of cosmology it is the beginning of the era of Reionization. To look for it, astronomers have looked very far, and therefore far back in time, to look for the first galaxies capable of ionizing the interstellar medium.

During the presentation at the EAS meeting, Romain Meyer and his colleagues presented their results, which highlight how Reionization was completed about 13 billion years ago. Studying the galaxies present in this period is fundamental to understand the evolution of the Universe.

In agreement with cosmological models, galaxies were formed from star clusters; over time, the radiation they emitted was able to ionize the interstellar medium and separate the electrons from the protons.

“By looking at the most distant galaxies, we are looking back in time, because the light has travelled for billions of years before reaching us. This is fantastic because we can look at galaxies as they were before, but there are several problems, ” explains Dr. Meyer.

To begin with, distant objects are also very weak and can only be observed with the best telescopes from Earth or Space. In addition, due to the expansion of the Universe, light undergoes a said effect Red Shift, which decreases its frequency.

In the case of the galaxies we are observing, the initial ultraviolet radiation has been moved to infrared. To observe A370p_z1, the galaxy in question, astronomers had to search through data from the Hubble Frontier Field program, designed to search for the first star in the universe.

Hubble data suggests that the galaxy is extremely ancient. Thanks to the Very Large Telescope they obtained better data on the spectrum, in particular by observing the Lymann-Alpha line, a frequency emitted by ionized hydrogen.

“The big surprise was that the observed line was a double line, very rare to be observed in such young galaxies. It is only the fourth galaxy with a double Lymann-Alpha line in the first billion years. The presence of this line allows us to calculate the fraction of energetic photons that cross the intergalactic medium, ” Meyer says.

A370p_z1 it appears to emit 60 to 100 per cent of ionizing radiation nearby and is probably the cause of the ionized gas bubble in the intergalactic medium. Current galaxies emit about 10% of their ionizing photons.

Discovery is very important because it can help solve a great cosmological mystery. The question about when and how reionization occurred it has two possible answers: a large population of weak galaxies emits 10% of their photons, or few and very bright galaxies emit more than 50% of their energy photons. The discovery of A370p_z1 tells us that ancient galaxies were very different from current ones.

However, we have enough evidence to say that reionization ended at least 800 million years after the Big Bang, making the scene with few galaxies much more plausible. As Meyer points out, this discovery is able to better fit the parameters of cosmological models and of better describe the evolution of the universe.