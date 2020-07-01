Northern First Minister Arlene Foster is calling on Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill to apologize for being one of hundreds in the funeral of republican Bobby Storey in Belfast yesterday.

Police are investigating whether the rules about the number of people to attend funerals have been breached.

Due to the coronary virus health crisis, more than 30 people are being banned in the North.

Arlene Foster said the authority of the directives issued by the Stormont executive had been undermined after so many people attended the event yesterday, including Michelle O'Neill.

She called on Michelle O'Neill to apologize, compensate for the injustice and try to rebuild public confidence.

Michelle O'Neill has said that the Bobby Storey hearse was followed by only 30 people that kept people apart during the funeral Mass in the church.

Many other senior Sinn Féin politicians also attended the funeral.