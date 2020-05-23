Saturday, May 23, 2020
MobileAndroidTech NewsGaming
Updated:

Forza Street can now be downloaded on Android: enjoy the great racing game from Microsoft

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi launches a smart speaker with DTS and RGB sound for 39 euros

Xiaomi does not tire of launching new products to the market, and the company has put on sale today...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Samsung Galaxy A50 review: the competitive mid-range Samsung needed is here

As usual, Samsung is in the process of reforms in its catalogue. The Galaxy A line has absorbed the...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Forza Street can now be downloaded on Android: enjoy the great racing game from Microsoft

Talking about car games is talking, among others, about Forza, a historical saga that has garnered great success on platforms such as Xbox, with instalments such as Forza Horizon 4 or Forza Motorsport. Last April came the previous registration of Forza Street, the delivery of Forza races for mobile. The game was available via APK but was not available for download from the Play Store.

The wait is over and Forza Street can now be downloaded from the Google app store. The spectacular racing game from Microsoft thus officially lands on Android and can be enjoyed for free as long as the mobile meets the relevant requirements to run it.

Hectic racing and great graphics

Force

Microsoft wants to sneak between Asphalt 9, Real Racing 3 and Need For Speed, giants that monopolize a good part of the downloads in relation to car games on Android. The company has experience with Forza, and some elements of Horizon or Motorsport are visible in this new proposal.

Forza Street comes to fight for the graphic section: it is one of the racing games with one of the most complete visual sections of the moment

Forza Street it has a spectacular graphic section, in which front-line cars are more than detailed. Later we will see that it is a heavy game, but it is clear that the interest in highlighting the visual section is important.

The only ‘but’ of the game comes at the time of control, which is limited to accelerate, control the brake, nitro and others. That is, we cannot control the steering wheel, but we must control the gas and the options of the vehicle to win the races.

Force Android

The game has a short history, championships and a multiplayer option. In a nutshell, a very fun game that falls in love with the visual and that will help us to kill time spontaneously.

The weight is almost 2 GB so save some space if you want to download it. As we said, it is completely free, but we can unlock different content with purchases ranging from 2.19 to 109.99 euros per item.

Forza Street

More Articles Like This

How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp

Android Brian Adam - 0
Mulan, Ariel, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse and more friends come to WhatsApp and your social networks in the form of stickers to make your...
Read more

How to read the gas from your mobile to avoid errors on the bill

Android Brian Adam - 0
With the current situation of confinement, many households are not being visited in person to carry out the usual registration of the gas meter....
Read more

Meet the new LG K Series

Android Brian Adam - 0
Let yourself be surprised by the technology and design that LG has put into the new LG K51s, LG K41s and LG K61. Below...
Read more

Saints Row The Third Remastered, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
The popular third part of Volition returns to the market with a face lift for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A change that...
Read more

142 Google Play offers: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Our mobiles have limited space, but the collection of Google Play applications is infinite: once you add an application, it is yours forever. With...
Read more

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

Android Brian Adam - 0
If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If not, it is still possible...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Forza Street can now be downloaded on Android: enjoy the great racing game from Microsoft

Talking about car games is talking, among others, about Forza, a historical saga that has garnered great success on...
Read more
Android

How to get Disney and Pixar stickers for WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
Mulan, Ariel, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse and more friends come to WhatsApp and your social networks in the form of stickers to make your...
Read more
Android

How to read the gas from your mobile to avoid errors on the bill

Brian Adam - 0
With the current situation of confinement, many households are not being visited in person to carry out the usual registration of the gas meter....
Read more
Android

Meet the new LG K Series

Brian Adam - 0
Let yourself be surprised by the technology and design that LG has put into the new LG K51s, LG K41s and LG K61. Below...
Read more
Game Reviews

Saints Row The Third Remastered, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
The popular third part of Volition returns to the market with a face lift for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A change that...
Read more
Apps

142 Google Play offers: applications and games free and with great discounts for a short time

Brian Adam - 0
Our mobiles have limited space, but the collection of Google Play applications is infinite: once you add an application, it is yours forever. With...
Read more
Android

How to turn on the TV with the mobile with the help of a Chromecast

Brian Adam - 0
If you have a smart TV, you can probably control it with your mobile with its official application. If not, it is still possible...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY