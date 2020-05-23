Forza Street can now be downloaded on Android: enjoy the great racing game from Microsoft

Talking about car games is talking, among others, about Forza, a historical saga that has garnered great success on platforms such as Xbox, with instalments such as Forza Horizon 4 or Forza Motorsport. Last April came the previous registration of Forza Street, the delivery of Forza races for mobile. The game was available via APK but was not available for download from the Play Store.

The wait is over and Forza Street can now be downloaded from the Google app store. The spectacular racing game from Microsoft thus officially lands on Android and can be enjoyed for free as long as the mobile meets the relevant requirements to run it.

Hectic racing and great graphics

Microsoft wants to sneak between Asphalt 9, Real Racing 3 and Need For Speed, giants that monopolize a good part of the downloads in relation to car games on Android. The company has experience with Forza, and some elements of Horizon or Motorsport are visible in this new proposal.

Forza Street comes to fight for the graphic section: it is one of the racing games with one of the most complete visual sections of the moment

Forza Street it has a spectacular graphic section, in which front-line cars are more than detailed. Later we will see that it is a heavy game, but it is clear that the interest in highlighting the visual section is important.

The only ‘but’ of the game comes at the time of control, which is limited to accelerate, control the brake, nitro and others. That is, we cannot control the steering wheel, but we must control the gas and the options of the vehicle to win the races.

The game has a short history, championships and a multiplayer option. In a nutshell, a very fun game that falls in love with the visual and that will help us to kill time spontaneously.

The weight is almost 2 GB so save some space if you want to download it. As we said, it is completely free, but we can unlock different content with purchases ranging from 2.19 to 109.99 euros per item.