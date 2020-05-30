Fortnite x Travis Scott: what Paola Zukar, manager of Fabri Fibra thinks about it

L’Fortnite x Travis Scott event it was a huge success, enough to keep over 12 million players glued to the screen at the same time. But what do people who work behind the scenes of the music market think? Well, now we have an interesting position that comes from a very important person for the Italian scene.

In particular, during an interview published on Marco Montemagno’s YouTube channel, Paola Zukar made interesting statements regarding the now well-known event which saw the participation of Travis Scott. Questioned about the possible solutions for the lack of concerts (which will not be held for a while yet), the manager of Fabri Fibra and other well-known names from the rap scene Italian “discarded” the “drive in” hypothesis, which was considered unsuitable, at least for certain types of artists.

However, Zukar expressed interest and positive opinions on virtual concerts such as those that aired on Fortnite. “(In reference to what can ‘replace’ live concerts, ed) The truest alternative I have seen at live, which is in fact another thing, is Travis Scott on Fortnite. Here that is gone completely in the direction of video games, where, however, they have recreated the hype of the concert a bit, so wait to see the artist appearing on stage, he appears, you get closer, the game stops. They were good, they managed to recreate something that does not replace the live absolutely, but that actually recreates that moment in a synthetic, laboratory way. It was quite interesting“.

In short, the manager of Fabri Fibra does not think that these virtual concerts are able to replace the real ones, but said that it was done a great job from Epic Games, the software house behind Fortnite.