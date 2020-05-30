ReviewsGame ReviewsTech NewsGaming
Updated:

Fortnite x Travis Scott: what Paola Zukar, manager of Fabri Fibra thinks about it

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

L’Fortnite x Travis Scott event it was a huge success, enough to keep over 12 million players glued to the screen at the same time. But what do people who work behind the scenes of the music market think? Well, now we have an interesting position that comes from a very important person for the Italian scene.

In particular, during an interview published on Marco Montemagno’s YouTube channel, Paola Zukar made interesting statements regarding the now well-known event which saw the participation of Travis Scott. Questioned about the possible solutions for the lack of concerts (which will not be held for a while yet), the manager of Fabri Fibra and other well-known names from the rap scene Italian “discarded” the “drive in” hypothesis, which was considered unsuitable, at least for certain types of artists.

However, Zukar expressed interest and positive opinions on virtual concerts such as those that aired on Fortnite. “(In reference to what can ‘replace’ live concerts, ed) The truest alternative I have seen at live, which is in fact another thing, is Travis Scott on Fortnite. Here that is gone completely in the direction of video games, where, however, they have recreated the hype of the concert a bit, so wait to see the artist appearing on stage, he appears, you get closer, the game stops. They were good, they managed to recreate something that does not replace the live absolutely, but that actually recreates that moment in a synthetic, laboratory way. It was quite interesting“.

In short, the manager of Fabri Fibra does not think that these virtual concerts are able to replace the real ones, but said that it was done a great job from Epic Games, the software house behind Fortnite.

More Articles Like This

Samsung Premium Days is up and running: up to 25% discount on TV and smartphones!

Android Brian Adam - 0
The Samsung Shop has officially started Samsung Premium Days, which until Wednesday 3 June will allow you to enjoy discounts of up to 25%...
Read more

The invasion of digital stores for Android: who challenges the Google Play Store?

Android Brian Adam - 0
After creating the guide to using devices with HMS, we realized that there are many people interested in third-party digital stores that replace or...
Read more

SpaceX: violent explosion for the Starship SN4 prototype during a test

Space tech Brian Adam - 0
While in Cape Canaveral preparations continue for the launch of the SpaceX DM-2 mission postponed a few days ago due to bad weather, in...
Read more

How to watch Disney + content in its original aspect ratio so you don’t lose content

Tech News Brian Adam - 0
Let's teach you How can you see Disney + content in its original size that is, in the aspect ratio with which they were created....
Read more

Microsoft, NVIDIA and San Raffaele together to calculate risk from Covid-19 with AI

Ai News Brian Adam - 0
An autonomous learning platform capable of calculating for each individual - based on a series of clinical and diagnostic indicators - the likely to...
Read more

Mediaworld: Only for the Weekend on Huawei P Smart + 2019, Unieuro 'relaunches'

Android Brian Adam - 0
Following the promotion related to Redmi 8, MediaWorld returns to launch offers in the smartphone field. In particular, the promotion linked to the "Only...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Fortnite x Travis Scott: what Paola Zukar, manager of Fabri Fibra thinks about it

L'Fortnite x Travis Scott event it was a huge success, enough to keep over 12 million players glued to...
Read more
Android

Samsung Premium Days is up and running: up to 25% discount on TV and smartphones!

Brian Adam - 0
The Samsung Shop has officially started Samsung Premium Days, which until Wednesday 3 June will allow you to enjoy discounts of up to 25%...
Read more
Android

The invasion of digital stores for Android: who challenges the Google Play Store?

Brian Adam - 0
After creating the guide to using devices with HMS, we realized that there are many people interested in third-party digital stores that replace or...
Read more
Space tech

SpaceX: violent explosion for the Starship SN4 prototype during a test

Brian Adam - 0
While in Cape Canaveral preparations continue for the launch of the SpaceX DM-2 mission postponed a few days ago due to bad weather, in...
Read more
Tech News

How to watch Disney + content in its original aspect ratio so you don’t lose content

Brian Adam - 0
Let's teach you How can you see Disney + content in its original size that is, in the aspect ratio with which they were created....
Read more
Latest news

Corona virus: Trump's accusations against China, announcement of separation from the World Health Organization

Brian Adam - 0
Washington DC: In a brief conversation with the media yesterday, US President Donald Trump once again blamed China for the global outbreak of the...
Read more
Ai News

Microsoft, NVIDIA and San Raffaele together to calculate risk from Covid-19 with AI

Brian Adam - 0
An autonomous learning platform capable of calculating for each individual - based on a series of clinical and diagnostic indicators - the likely to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY