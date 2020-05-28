MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsReviews
Updated:

Fortnite will shoot at 90Fps on OnePlus 8: Epic Games and OnePlus join forces

By Brian Adam
0
0

Fortnite will shoot at 90Fps on OnePlus 8: Epic Games and OnePlus join forces

OnePlus today announces a partnership with Epic Games, dedicated to Fortnite fans to create an unprecedented mobile user experience for owners of their devices.

With the rollout currently underway, the OnePlus 8 series is the first smartphone line that offers 90FPS Fortnite on the Unreal Engine, thus obtaining the fastest frame rate that has ever been available for Fortnite on smartphones.

"OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences on mobile. The OnePlus 8 series offers a smooth gaming experience, with a very high frame rate – difficult to achieve even by the current generation of game consoles"said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus."OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming, thanks to our industry-leading display, fast performance and a user experience designed with consumers in mind who expect very high performance ".

The partnership, which has its roots in technological innovation, was driven by the desire of Epic Games and OnePlus to take Fortnite to a higher level on Android. The venture to bring Fortnite's OnePlus 8 experience to 90FPS took months of development. For the kick off of the launch in India, OnePlus users (OnePlus 6 and later) are now able to download Fortnite via "One-touch" a function that makes it easy to install the Epic Games App exclusively through the application "Game Space". As a leading company in the high-end smartphone sector in India, OnePlus wants to bring Fortnite to its fervent fan base by making the game accessible in the easiest way possible.

"Installation via 'One Touch' really simplifies the software installation process and removes the friction that is usually found on other Android devices"said Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney."This is a big step forward, and together with the performance improvements that the teams have implemented regarding FPS, Fortnite on a OnePlus device will be a fantastic experience".

The OnePlus users who have OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro they can still play Fortnite with up to 60 FPS, taking advantage of the higher performance after those of the OnePlus 8 series of the smartphone game. OnePlus is committed to bringing the best mobile gaming experience to its users and is continually looking for unique improvements and innovations in its category.

