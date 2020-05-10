Fortnite, what do players do during a concert? Does it work from mobile?

A meeting was held yesterday 9 May 2020 new concert on Fortnite: we refer to the event with Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and deadmau5. By now this series of concerts is consolidated: the title of Epic Games has already hosted artists of the caliber of Travis Scott, Marshmello and Diplo of Major Lazer.

Can I follow a Fortnite event from mobile?

The enormous success of these initiatives is attracting the curiosity of even the most unsuspected users, who, however, have not yet come very close to these concerts. Well, today we answer some common questions: what happens during a Fortnite Party Royale event? Is it possible to follow an event from mobile? What changes if you decide to use a smartphone or tablet instead of a PC or console to follow one of these concerts?

Well, to analyze properly how Epic Games handles events, we decided to participate in the replica of the aforementioned concert by Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and deadmau5 by tablet, in order to tell you what usually happens during a "secondary" Fortnite concert (those that are held on the stage of Party Royale mode) and analyze the experience offered on mobile (yes, events can be accessed from this platform).

The free bonus

Well, as soon as we entered Fortnite, the game warned us that at that moment it was possible to relive the show. In addition, immediately after, the title provided us with a free gift "Neon wings" decorative back, which we were able to equip on the fly. In addition, Fortnite has automatically set the mode to Party Royale, so as to make access to the event more immediate.

What happens during a Party Royale concert on Fortnite

Uploaded the game map and noticed the graphic details clearly more "limited" than PC and console, we went to central stage of Party Royale: Finding it was easy, as there is a giant screen and most players go to that spot during a concert.

The first discovery a neophyte makes as soon as he arrives at the central stage is that users can collect objects or vehicles present on the map and bring them to the place where a concert takes place. For example, by exploring the buildings on the map, you can find machines that distribute fishing rods, weapons that shoot colorful paints and much more.

In particular, through the fishing rods it is possible to "take" a player and bring him towards himself. This is a possibility that did not seem to go very down to some users on the server where we attended the event, since there are those who "enjoyed" dropping the players, who maybe just wanted to follow the event instead.

For the rest, to the side of the central stage there are holograms that dance and "launching platforms" that the user can use it to "launch" into the air with the hang glider. Behind the giant screen where the event takes place, there is water instead: users can go deep, but obviously the audio will not be the best.

In any case, at the beginning of the event there was a presentation by actor Jordan Fisher, who had already played the same role during the Major Lazer's Diplo concert. Once the concert began, which saw Dillon Francis "go on stage" first, the users started dance through emotes, except of course those who tried to "catch" the others with the fishing rod or "take them under" with a vehicle.

Another aspect to take into consideration is the fact that, during the event, players can safely run around the map and complete, for example, the challenges in time with the hang glider: for this reason, there were those who came back only to follow their favorite artist.

The concert went on for about an hour like this: Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5 alternated on the screen. The interaction with the event was not very high: the three DJs were simply projected on the screen and occasionally the lights changed and it started to rain (or in any case visual effects appeared). The greatest interaction is therefore derived from the objects brought by the other players.

Party Royale mode opens up new scenarios

In short, these "secondary" concerts taking place in Party Royale mode are a little less "detailed" than an event like Fortnite x Travis Scott, in which the Texan rapper was recreated within the game. However, despite being less spectacular, these are events very interesting to analyze as a phenomenon, as millions of players from all over the world are actually following some artists' performances at the same time, interacting with each other.

In addition, the Party Royale mode potentially allows Epic Games to organize these concerts very quickly. In fact, within two weekends there have already been two events. Put simply, the intent of the software house seems to want to create a sort of "town" within the game, where users perform the various activities available and then go to the concert all together. A very interesting direction, which aims to create a "sense of community".

Is it a problem to follow a mobile concert?

As for performance, the event was also very enjoyable from mobiledespite the obvious technical shortcomings and a few small bugs. For example, at the end of the concert the presenter was about to thank all the participants, but the audio and video stopped a little earlier. An inconvenience that did not however go to "impact" on the experience.