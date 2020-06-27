EntertainmentTech News
Updated:

Fortnite, what a day: from Young Thug to the free full-length film by Nolan

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

We tested Petal Search: this is Huawei’s alternative to the Google application

Life without Google on Android is complicated, and Huawei knows it well. Since the US veto went into effect...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This image shows us how the Universe looks through X-rays

Most astronomical objects emit X-rays, which have very short wavelengths and very high energy, such as black holes, neutron...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Backpack, book, computer Noah Donohoe found

Police in Belfast have found several belongings with the missing fourteen-year-old juvenile in the city since last Sunday. Police...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Huawei, the problem of wearables has been solved: the Health app has been updated

In the review of Huawei Watch GT 2e, published in late May 2020, we had brought up a problem...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Elon Musk shows the Starship tanks: that’s what you didn’t notice

Following the Starship SN7 tank test, which was detonated a few days ago to understand how far you can...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We have often spoken on these Fortnite pages, not only as a video game but also as a virtual meeting place which welcomes fans of music, technology and more. In fact, its events go beyond the reference medium, creating new very interesting social contexts.

For this reason, we decided to offer you, on the pages of intallaght Tech, some content that analyzes these activities carried out by Fortnite. We have already understood what people are doing during the concerts of the Party Royale mode, but today 26 June 2020 the title of Epic Games hosted another type of experience: the free screening of an integral film.

Yes, you got it right: in Italy, Fortnite players were able to attend, without even having to pay for the ticket, the film “Inception” by Christopher Nolan. Released in 2010, the film with Leonardo DiCaprio, “aired” starting at 11:00 this morning (at 23:00 there will be the only in-game replica), is the first content of this type broadcast entirely within the title of Epic Games. In fact, previously only trailers such as “Tenet” had been shown.

By the way, in other countries today on Fortnite players have also been able to see for free “Batman Begins” and “The Prestige”, two other films by Nolan. If you are wondering how the projection occurred, you should know that the film was shown to the players via a giant screen present in-game (as you can see in the video above). Obviously, there is the possibility of placing the focus of the visual on the screen.

For the rest, at 3:00 this morning there was the concert of Diplo, Young Thug and Noah Cyrus, which you can review through the video below (the in-game replication will take place on June 29, 2020, at 18: 00 Italian). We are talking about the premiere of the new album by the American DJ, so even in this case, it was a special event.

In short, Fortnite becomes more and more a place of virtual aggregation, since it allows people to watch movies and attend concerts with friends. By the way, all of this is available for free.

More Articles Like This

Japan builds world’s most powerful supercomputer

Computing Brian Adam -
Tokyo: Japan's state-run research institute Raikan Laboratory, in collaboration with private technology company Fujitsu, has developed the world's most powerful supercomputer, Fugaku, which is...
Read more

SpaceX Starlink, postponed the launch of June 26, 2020

Space tech Brian Adam -
After opening the pre-registration for the service, SpaceX is preparing to make another important one launch today. There are only a few hours left...
Read more

Xiaomi mistakenly filters 7 new products for July and August

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Xiaomi It will not stop launching new products this summer. The company is preparing to launch in the coming weeks in Spain the My...
Read more

2016 Apple iPhone SE will receive iOS 14: the ‘immortal’ smartphone

Android Brian Adam -
After the publication of the list of iPhones compatible with iOS 14, the latest major update of the mobile operating system of the Cupertino...
Read more

iPhone 12 could arrive on the market at 490 Euros for the 4G version

iphone Brian Adam -
The latest iPhone price drops showed Apple's new strategy, or make Apple's smartphones increasingly accessible and fewer status-symbols. According to the latest rumours about...
Read more

iPhone 12, 20W USB-C charger for Pro and Pro Max models?

Apple Brian Adam -
While waiting for the future iPhone 12 series, the leaks are not lacking. While the latest rumours were about 120Hz displays for the 12...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY