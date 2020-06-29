Fortnite, Diplo concert with upcoming Young Thug: how to follow the event

Everything is ready: Fortnite is preparing to host a special event tonight: a Diplo concert that will also see the participation of the well-known American rapper Young Thug (interesting information: the latter rapped in a song in which there is also the Italian Laioung).

Because it is a special event

Some of you will surely be wondering why in the images announcing the event we read “Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley“Well, it’s the name of the latest album by the American DJ (actually the full name would be “Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil“), which will see its premiere on Fortnite. The album was released on May 29, 2020, but clearly Diplo has not had the opportunity to perform the songs live so far, due to the current situation. No problem: there is the title by Epic Games.

It is, therefore, a special event, as it is the first time that the songs on the album are performed “live”. By the way, Diplo’s album contains the song “Dance with Me“, which features the features of Thomas Rhett and rapper Young Thug. The presence of the latter has already been announced, so probably this song will not be missing during the event. In addition, we can also expect”On Mine“, given that the featuring, in this case, is Noah Cyrus (who will be present during the concert). In short, although the concert is one of the” secondary “ones taking place on the stage of Party Royale mode and not a big event like Travis Scott, s is definitely breathing a “different air” than at other times.

For the uninitiated, Diplo has already held a concert on Fortnite, but that time mainly Major Lazer songs were performed.

What time does the Fortnite concert start?

As mentioned at the beginning, Diplo’s concert, which will also see the participation of Young Thug and Noah Cyrus, is now imminent. In fact, the event will kick off at 3:00 Italian time on Friday 26 June. In short, very little is missing at the concert.

How to follow the Diplo and Young Thug concert

The ways to follow the in-game event are the classic ones that users who have already followed a concert in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode know by heart. At the scheduled time, just start a game in the aforementioned mode and go to the main stage area with your character. Finding it is not difficult at all: usually there are giant holograms dancing, the music comes from there, it is the only area with a giant screen and clearly you just have to follow the other players, since everyone will sling to follow the event.

Obviously, there are also other ways to watch the concert without playing it in the first person. In fact, on the Twitch page dedicated to Fortnite, you already find direct in multiple languages ​​that await the start of the event. The same happens on YouTube Gaming, where you can find other live streams. Certainly, at the time of the concert, you will find people who broadcast it on both platforms.

What reruns are expected

We know: the timetable is not the best for us Italians. However, as always, Epic Games has provided for an in-game replica. The latter will be held at 6:00 pm Italian on Monday 29 June 2020. In short, if you miss the live broadcast, you can retrieve it on that day.

Skins and emotes related to the event

According to what was written by Epic Games on its official website, to celebrate the event, several skins have been made available again today, June 25, 2020, such as Mortafiamma, Desperado, Rio Grande, Frontiera, Ladrona and Nightlife. There is also no hilarious emote. You can find it all inside the Object Shop.