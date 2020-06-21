Fortnite delays its third season again but it has a date

Epic Games joined a group of video game giants like Sony that stood in solidarity with protests against racism in the US. The USA, after the death of George Floyd. The creator of the popular Battle Royale Fortnite has postponed the launch of the new season and its live event to allow the topics of public debate that are taking the floor in the North American country to remain the most visible.

Epic Games’ decision comes after delaying its season for the second time due to a series of issues that did not allow the June 4 release. This new postponement is the third time that fans of the title have been waiting. The season was initially expected to be available by the end of April.

In the statement that informed the decision, the company assures that “the latest events are a forceful reminder that injustices are still present in our society, from the rejection of the most basic human rights to the impact of racism in both subtle and totally open. “

In the text, Epic Games highlights that it understands the pain “that our friends, family, team members, players and communities are feeling these days. We believe in equality, justice, diversity and inclusion; fundamental values ​​that are above of any policy ·

Although the company says there is a lot of expectation for the launch of season 3, this would be a time for “the team to focus on themselves and their families and communities.”

But unlike the PlayStation announcement, which postponed the first presentation event of its new PS5 console, Fortnite if it specified new dates. The Live Event will begin on Wednesday, June 15 while the launch of Season 3 will be on Monday, June 17.