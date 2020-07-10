Formula 1 is back: how to follow the races through your mobile phone

The coronavirus crisis has disrupted all the official calendars of the main professional sports. Formula 1 was one of those victims since the cancellation came the first weekend of this season in March when all the teams were ready to start at the traditional Australian GP: a case of Covid-19 at McLaren closed the whole circus.

Luckily, and little by little, things return to normal, although in this case, it is not so much. The Formula 1 World Championship begins in a strange way and instead of the Albert Park layout, we will have to settle for the fast corners of the Spielberg circuit in Austria, which means starting the championship on the European circuits, which are the ones that usually cover half the calendar.

How to watch the races from the mobile

This season, as in previous ones, the broadcasts of the races will be carried out by Movistar +, with his team led by Antonio Lobato, Pedro de la Rosa and Toni Cuquerella, with the participation in the previews and posts of Iñaki Cano Jr. and the entire team at home. So the best way to follow everything that happens, including the free ones on Fridays and Saturdays, the qualification, etc., is through the app for iOS (iPhone and iPad) and Android.

Official races through the Movistar + ‘app’.

Also, In case you do not get caught at the start time of live events, you will have options to see them within the last seven days, so as not to lose detail of any overtaking or race incident. Of course, if you choose to record the entire championship, you will keep all the broadcasts in the “My recordings” section, to recover any race that takes place.

The official app to avoid losing data

Formula 1, meanwhile, It has an official app that is very, very complete, because it allows us to follow the races enjoying all kinds of data in real-time: lap times by sectors and laps, telemetry of the cars, overtaking, pit stops and even access to radio messages between the drivers and their walls. In most cases, even before the television broadcast itself.

Track the minute of the races with the official ‘app’.

Many of these services are priced at € 26.99 a year, which is not much if you are a true fan, and they accompany the pack with some documentaries created by F1 itself, as well as access to historical races of the championship. The union of these two apps are the best mix to have as much data as Antonio Lobato and Pedro de la Rosa in your career … from your mobile.