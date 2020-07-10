Former teacher charged with indecent attacks on prison

A former primary school teacher was sentenced to three years in prison for committing indecent assaults on seven boys fifty years ago.

Patrick Harte, 78, of Templeogue in Dublin, was convicted in March of assaulting the boys at Christian Brothers School on Synge Street between 1968 and 1970.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Judge Martin Nolan said today that Patrick Harte had breached the confidence placed in him as a teacher and that his behavior was extremely ugly.

The judge commended the victims on the courage they had shown to sue their former teacher.