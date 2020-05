Former Education Minister Gerard Brady has died.

He was 83 years old.

He was first elected to the Dáil as Fianna Fáil delegate in 1977.

Gerard Brady was also appointed Minister of State at the Department of the Environment for a period.

President Michael D. Higgins commended Gerard Brady, saying that he was one of the most courteous to you in Dáil Éireann.

The President also said that he loved poverty in Africa, and that he often helped communities there through his career as an optician.