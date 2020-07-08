Foreigners stranded in Saudi Arabia will be able to return without penalty

Islamabad: The Saudi Foreign Ministry has announced that foreigners can now return from Saudi Arabia without any fines or fees.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry has announced that foreigners wishing to return to their homeland under the Auda (return) program can now return from Saudi Arabia without any fines or fees.

According to the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah, all persons whose exit and re-entry visa, final exit or any type of visitor tourist visa including Umrah visa expires on or after March 2020 and return home Want to go