Latest news
Updated:

Foreigners stranded in Saudi Arabia will be able to return without penalty

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Under the Auda (return) program, foreigners wishing to return to their home country can return from Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said. Photo: File

Islamabad: The Saudi Foreign Ministry has announced that foreigners can now return from Saudi Arabia without any fines or fees.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry has announced that foreigners wishing to return to their homeland under the Auda (return) program can now return from Saudi Arabia without any fines or fees.

According to the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah, all persons whose exit and re-entry visa, final exit or any type of visitor tourist visa including Umrah visa expires on or after March 2020 and return home Want to go

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Garda work "harder" since restrictions eased

Latest news Brian Adam -
A survey conducted by the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors shows that most members believe that their work has become more difficult since...
Read more

WHO: Evidence about Coronavirus airborne transmission is emerging

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
After the letter on the air transmission of Coronavirus, signed by 239 experts and addressed to the WHO, the latter has partially changed its...
Read more

House prices fell 3.3%, rent increased 0.2%

Latest news Brian Adam -
House prices fell by an average of 3.3% in the first five months of this year, according to latest figures from the company Daft.ie....
Read more

VIDEO: 'Do you have Irish?' – highly praised journalist from TG4 News for tackling protesters

Latest news Brian Adam -
Newspaper Caoimhe Ní Laighin is highly commended for her handling of a group of extremist nationalists who began applying for her work ...
Read more

Three people arrested for missing couple murder since 2015

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Gardaí have arrested two men and a woman as part of their investigation into a missing couple for five years. Gardai believe that William...
Read more

Trump administration orders all foreign students taking online classes to leave US

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington DC: The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) branch of the US Department of Homeland Security has issued new rules requiring all foreign students...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY