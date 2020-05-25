Foreign tourists may enter Spain from July

Spain has been one of the countries most affected by AFP

Foreign tourists will be able to return to Spain from July, announced the President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, this Saturday, thus ending a ban applied since mid-March following the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

"Starting in July, the entry of foreign tourism into Spain in safe conditions will resume," Sánchez said at a press conference.

The Spanish Prime Minister also announced that the Spanish soccer league will restart the week of June 8, after almost three months interrupted.

“Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone. The time has come to regain many of your daily activities. The soccer league will return from June 8, ”he explained.

"The hardest thing has happened (…) the great wave of the pandemic has been overcome," Sánchez said in his appearance.

Spain has been one of the countries most affected by COVID-19, with more than 28,000 deaths and almost 235,000 affected.

The ruling coalition government decreed strict confinement for more than two months, which began to ease two weeks ago.

The management of the crisis caused this Saturday, before the press conference of the Prime Minister, protests by thousands of people on board cars in Madrid and in other cities in the country.

"We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risk nor will they bring risks to our country," Sánchez said.

"Foreign tourists therefore can already plan their vacations in our country, we are one step away from victory, but we have to remember that the virus has not disappeared and that what we have to do is keep it at bay. It is essential, I would say vital, not to relax, ”warned the president.