Foras na Gaeilge’s budget to be discussed for the first time in four years

The issue of Foras na Gaeilge ‘s budget is to be discussed today for the first time in four years.

The NSMC approves the Foundation’s budget but as they have not met since mid-2016 due to the political stalemate, the language organisation’s budget has not increased in the last four years.

Catherine Martin, Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, recently said that “all aspects of the work of the Language Body, including budget” will be discussed at today’s meeting of the North / South Ministerial Council.

The Gaeltacht Department provides 75% of its funding to the Language Body and the remaining 25% comes from the Community Department in the north.

€ 11.08 million was approved by the Department of the Gaeltacht for Foras na Gaeilge for the year 2020. In addition, the Department provided € 1.06 million to Foras na Gaeilge for Clár na Leabhar Gaeilge and almost an additional € 118,000 was received for Colmcille.

Catherine Martin and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers have stated that they will do their utmost to secure more funding for the Irish language and Gaeltacht fund.

Cuts for the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the islands have been largely destined for the last ten years.

Today ‘s meeting will also discuss the approach of the authorities on both sides of the border to the coronavirus and the various travel restrictions in place. Stricter travel restrictions apply in the south.