Latest news
Updated:

FORAS NA GAEILGE: 'We are committed to being supportive and flexible during the period of crisis'

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple glasses already have a price and approximate launch date

It is not the first time that a company thinks of glasses as the perfect place to carry another...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google Photos tells you how much time is left for a photo to be purged from the trash

Android doesn't have a recycle bin like Windows, but Google Photos does. The photos you delete in Google Photos...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Google prepares a new Chromecast that will ‘copy’ Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Chromecasts are one of the best gadgets that Mountain View has invented in recent years Because they have allowed...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

BioShock: The Collection, Review for Nintendo Switch: heaven in your hands

The umpteenth trip to Rapture and Columbia, for the first time on a Nintendo console and a portable console,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie among the leading Irish language organizations and Foras na Gaeilge describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting their work. Anna Davitt, Foras na Gaeilge's Communications, Awareness and Marketing Program Manager for this round …

FORAS NA GAEILGE: 'We are committed to being supportive and flexible during the period of crisis'

1) What new arrangements have you put in place for the coronary virus?

The steps taken by Foras na Gaeilge to combat the coronavirus are outlined in the news items on the Foras na Gaeilge website – these include staff members working remotely and all five of our offices are closed, applications for funding schemes are coming to us by email and meetings are being held via video conferencing.

2) What are your biggest challenges?

The crisis came to an abrupt end and we had to act swiftly to protect staff and the public as well as continue our work. Appropriate steps were taken as the guidance developed from both jurisdictions. Closing our five offices and enabling all staff to work remotely in a short period of time was a particular challenge. But we met the challenge by putting in place a business continuity plan to ensure we could continue our work remotely.

3) What events, proposals or plans have you canceled due to coronary virus?

Some of Foras na Gaeilge's planned events have been postponed and the plans will be reviewed if the guidance on public events changes.

4) What events, proposals or plans are in doubt due to the coronary virus.

Coronavirus is affecting the agenda of every current grantee of Foras na Gaeilge and we are committed to being supportive and flexible during the period of the crisis. While there are public events that have to be canceled, the current grantees are already putting in place alternative arrangements to provide services and other avenues of support online to their target community. Foras na Gaeilge looks forward to the funding support approved this year through our other schemes (including Festivals Scheme, Scholarship Scheme, Drama Company Scheme, Summer Camp Scheme) for grantees, based on plans adjusted.

In general, there will be uncertainty about the activities of the six lead organizations, for which almost a third of Foras na Gaeilge's funding is provided. The question is

these are currently being discussed to find ways to mitigate the worst consequences. In addition, there are a number of other events and events that we are organizing in conjunction with stakeholders that raise awareness of the Irish language. Will, in conjunction with the stakeholders, seek to explore other ways to raise awareness of the Irish language in the second half of the year.

5) Overall, what impact has the crisis had on the work of the organization and how will it affect the work of the organization?

It is too early to assess the full impact of this global crisis. There will be delays in meeting targets for certain schemes and projects and uncertainty about how we can operate and how the offices will be re-opened in line with government guidance.

We have put in place a communications program in dialogue with our grantees about adjusting plans to adapt to the constraints. This dialogue is encouraging and our priority is to be proactive and forward-looking in our approach.

6) Can you guess what percentage of the organisation's work was affected by the crisis?

The circumstances are changing day by day and are being calculated on an ongoing basis. So it would be too early to guess.

Foras na Gaeilge's procedures are being adjusted and our plans have been adapted in line with the latest guidance from both jurisdictions.

More Articles Like This

The summer break for TUI can be ephemeral

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Vacation package operators trade in their ability to eliminate vacation planning hassles. This is not the case for TUI shareholders, since Covid-19 has...
Read more

It’s BlackOutTuesday: Instagram profiles turn black to fight racism

Latest news Brian Adam -
Everyone who opened social networks today came across the black box published by artists, actors and famous people on their profiles, seasoned with the...
Read more

Significant reduction in crime due to Covid-19

Community Brian Adam -
The Gardaí say that the outbreak of coronary virus has led to a dramatic reduction in the number of crimes recorded in March and...
Read more

‘Battlefield’ by Donald Trump of USA – Biden

Latest news Brian Adam -
Joe Biden, who will be a Democrat candidate in this year's presidential election, says that Donald Trump 'important to' patronize 'is' the welfare of...
Read more

Another eight Covid-19 fatalities in the State, ten new cases

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
It was announced this afternoon that eight others died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are ten new cases.This means that...
Read more

Man killed in road accident in Mayo

Latest news Brian Adam -
A man over the age of forty was killed in a road accident in Mayo this morning. It is understood that the man's car left...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

Space X rocket astronauts enter the space station

Florida: For the first time in history, two astronauts have been successfully transported to the International Space Station in...
Read more
Latest news

FORAS NA GAEILGE: 'We are committed to being supportive and flexible during the period of crisis'

Brian Adam -
A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie among the leading Irish language organizations and Foras na Gaeilge describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting...
Read more
Corona Virus

The summer break for TUI can be ephemeral

Brian Adam -
Vacation package operators trade in their ability to eliminate vacation planning hassles. This is not the case for TUI shareholders, since Covid-19 has...
Read more
Editor's Pick

The robot that watched the streets for the coronavirus becomes … pastor!

Brian Adam -
The coronavirus crisis has brought many new features to our lives, although some of them were already there waiting for a moment in which...
Read more
Apps

Don't they let you go from Play Music to YouTube Music? So you can ask Google

Brian Adam -
We have been several days with the news that Google already allows you to transfer the entire music library that we have in Play...
Read more
Apps

Microsoft Remote Desktop is updated in the App Store and offers support for using the mouse and trackpad

Brian Adam -
The Microsoft Remote Desktop app or Microsoft Remote Desktop is the app available on iOS and iPadOS (iPhone and iPad) that allows, through a...
Read more
Top Stories

Solved a mathematical question posed for the first time sixty years ago

Brian Adam -
A research article on Annals of Mathematics (where about thirty articles are published per year), one of the most prestigious and important mathematics journals...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY