FORAS NA GAEILGE: 'We are committed to being supportive and flexible during the period of crisis'

A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie among the leading Irish language organizations and Foras na Gaeilge describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting their work. Anna Davitt, Foras na Gaeilge's Communications, Awareness and Marketing Program Manager for this round …

1) What new arrangements have you put in place for the coronary virus?

The steps taken by Foras na Gaeilge to combat the coronavirus are outlined in the news items on the Foras na Gaeilge website – these include staff members working remotely and all five of our offices are closed, applications for funding schemes are coming to us by email and meetings are being held via video conferencing.

2) What are your biggest challenges?

The crisis came to an abrupt end and we had to act swiftly to protect staff and the public as well as continue our work. Appropriate steps were taken as the guidance developed from both jurisdictions. Closing our five offices and enabling all staff to work remotely in a short period of time was a particular challenge. But we met the challenge by putting in place a business continuity plan to ensure we could continue our work remotely.

3) What events, proposals or plans have you canceled due to coronary virus?

Some of Foras na Gaeilge's planned events have been postponed and the plans will be reviewed if the guidance on public events changes.

4) What events, proposals or plans are in doubt due to the coronary virus.

Coronavirus is affecting the agenda of every current grantee of Foras na Gaeilge and we are committed to being supportive and flexible during the period of the crisis. While there are public events that have to be canceled, the current grantees are already putting in place alternative arrangements to provide services and other avenues of support online to their target community. Foras na Gaeilge looks forward to the funding support approved this year through our other schemes (including Festivals Scheme, Scholarship Scheme, Drama Company Scheme, Summer Camp Scheme) for grantees, based on plans adjusted.

In general, there will be uncertainty about the activities of the six lead organizations, for which almost a third of Foras na Gaeilge's funding is provided. The question is

these are currently being discussed to find ways to mitigate the worst consequences. In addition, there are a number of other events and events that we are organizing in conjunction with stakeholders that raise awareness of the Irish language. Will, in conjunction with the stakeholders, seek to explore other ways to raise awareness of the Irish language in the second half of the year.

5) Overall, what impact has the crisis had on the work of the organization and how will it affect the work of the organization?

It is too early to assess the full impact of this global crisis. There will be delays in meeting targets for certain schemes and projects and uncertainty about how we can operate and how the offices will be re-opened in line with government guidance.

We have put in place a communications program in dialogue with our grantees about adjusting plans to adapt to the constraints. This dialogue is encouraging and our priority is to be proactive and forward-looking in our approach.

6) Can you guess what percentage of the organisation's work was affected by the crisis?

The circumstances are changing day by day and are being calculated on an ongoing basis. So it would be too early to guess.

Foras na Gaeilge's procedures are being adjusted and our plans have been adapted in line with the latest guidance from both jurisdictions.