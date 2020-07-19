For the first time ever, a human chromosome has been completely sequenced

Scientists have a good general understanding of human chromosomes, although there are still gaps. However, the latter may have been definitively eliminated, as a team of geneticists managed to completely sequence a human X chromosome for the first time ever.

All of this was made possible thanks to a new technique called “sequencing of nanopores“, which allows ultra-long readings of DNA strands, providing a more complete and sequential point of view. In previous sequencing techniques, in fact, only short sections could be read at a time and geneticists had to put these “pieces” together like a puzzle.

Through this new technique, the experts studied DNA obtained from a rare type of benign uterine tumor, a hydatidiform mole, together with other sequencing technologies to ensure that the final result was as complete as possible. “We used an iterative process on three different sequencing platforms to achieve a high level of precision“says Karen Miga of the University of California Santa Cruz Genomics Institute.

Even with this incredible method, however, some gaps remained, then resolved. In particular in the centromere, the structure that connects the chromatids (the two subunits of which the chromosomes are made after the cell division process). This region is vital for mitosis, but it is also very complex. On the X chromosome, it is a region that contains 3.1 million base pairs of DNA. “Our results show that completion of the entire human genome is now within reach“, the researchers wrote in their article,”and the data presented here will continue efforts to complete the remaining human chromosomes“.

The results were published in the journal Nature, while the team’s data is fully available on GitHub.