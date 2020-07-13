HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
For the first time, Donald Trump wore a mask to avoid Corona

By Brian Adam
The US president has worn a mask for the first time since the outbreak of the corona virus.

Washington: US President Donald Trump has finally worn a mask in public for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Donald Trump wears a mask during a visit to Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington. He inspected the wounded soldiers and met with medical personnel.

“I have never been against wearing a mask, but I think there is a right time and place for it, when you are in the hospital and you are dealing with a lot of people,” he said. Some of them have just recovered from Corona, so it’s a good idea to wear a mask.

It should be noted that the first case of code 19 was reported in the United States in January, after which the epidemic spread rapidly in the country and so far 3.5 million cases have been reported and more than 137,000 people have died.

Despite such a deadly epidemic, Donald Trump has so far refrained from wearing masks, saying he would not.

