Following the radicals and capturing conversations via satellite: France’s plan against the ‘lone wolves’

The stabbing murder of a police officer has prompted the French government to prepare a new bill to curb the recent profile of an Islamist terrorist: men who act alone, do not belong to a specific organization and are radicalized online.

In an interview published this Sunday by the Jornal de Dimanche, the Minister of the Interior of France, Gérald Darmanin, announced that it will present in the Council of Ministers on April 28 a new law, which joins those already in force in 2015 and 2017, promulgated in the midst of a terrorist wave.

We are faced with “isolated individuals, getting younger, off the radar of the secret services and without necessarily being in contact with already established Islamist networks, they use the internet and social networks in a systematic way, “warned Darmanin.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin in a file image.

Reuters

Jamel G., the 36-year-old Tunisian who stabbed Stéphanie, the A 49-year-old police officer assigned to administrative tasks and two daughters

Among the new measures, the bill highlights the establishment of home visits by the authorities based on the criterion of “serious threat”; close monitoring of radicalized people, who may be referred to psychiatric services; and the capturing conversations via satellite.

In addition to the parliamentary procedure, the law can also go through the screening of Justice, since some specialists have questioned the constitutionality of some measures.

The death of the police officer shocked a country accustomed to Islamist attacks. Since 2012, there are already 269 fatal victims of attacks inspired by Islamic fundamentalism.

Five arrested

In a press conference held this Sunday, the national antiterrorist prosecutor, Jean-Francois Ricard, announced that a fifth person had been arrested this Sunday for his relationship with Jamel G.

In total, two cousins, the father and a friendly couple have been taken into police custody since Friday to better understand the motivations of the murderer.

Ricard said that Jamel G. had radicalized in recent months, adopting a more rigorous practice of Islam in full confinement, and had presented depression problems last February, according to the testimony of the father of the alleged terrorist.

“We are continuing to investigate to identify accomplices, co-perpetrators or people who have inspired him to commit the terrorist act,” said the prosecutor, who indicated that they work “closely” with the authorities of Tunisia, the attacker’s country of origin.

The prosecutor explained that they found clear indications of an Islamist attack: he screamed “Allah is great” when he stabbed Stephánie at the entrance of the police station and heard chants that inspire the jihadists just before perpetrating the attack in which he himself was killed after two police shots.

Macron’s Achilles heel

Delivery man and resident in the peaceful Rambouillet in a studio he shared with his father, Jamel G. had a temporary work visa. He had managed to regularize after 10 without papers.

The fact of having entered France without legal permission ignited the conservatives and the extreme right, who accused the Government of Emmanuel Macron of be “lax” in the face of “illegal immigration”.

One year after the presidential elections, French voters are especially concerned about security and the fight against terrorism, an issue that is only behind health, the fight against the pandemic and education.

86% of voters will take into account the policies to combat terrorism and insecurity proposed by each candidate, according to a poll published this Sunday.

In recent weeks, before the attack, Macron had been clouded in making gestures and statements in favor of the forces of order, announcing a significant reinforcement of them.

However, many voters continue to perceive him as unsteady on the security aspect, in which he is clearly ahead of the far-right Marine Le Pen, one of the favorites for the 2022 lawsuit.