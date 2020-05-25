Flurry of news on Xiaomi: lock, dashcam, humidifier and more

Xiaomi It continues to launch a huge amount of new stuff in its native China, and today they’ve announced a ton of exciting new products, including a fridge with an Internet connection, a smart lock, a new humidifier and new headphones.

Xiaomi Smart Door Lock E

First, we find a new smart lock from Xiaomi. These types of smart locks are very controversial, as some are easy to hack or can be opened simply by making a hole with a drill. Those of Xiaomi is among the safest, and now we have the Lock E as the latest model.

This lock has six different opening modes: fingerprint using the fingerprint sensor it has, NFC, through the Internet or Bluetooth with the mobile app, by entering a PIN on the numeric keypad, or by using an ordinary key. XiaoAI voice assistant can also be used.

The NFC system allows it to be opened even with an NFC-compatible Mi Band, although this system only works in China. It is also compatible with HomeKit, being able to open it with Siri on the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. As for unlocking with a fingerprint, Xiaomi claims that the reader is correct 98.5% of the time. The battery lasts about 18 months, and when it drops below 20%, an alert is displayed in the app, as well as a red LED light.

Its price is 899 yuan, about 116 euros to change, and will be on sale on May 27.

Mijia Smart Humidifier S

Xiaomi humidifiers are a best seller worldwide. Not only do they help conserve parquet in houses, but they also help combat air dryness and help reduce thermal sensation in areas far from the sea. It is capable of expelling up to 450 ml per hour with a nebulized column of up to 70 cm to distribute it more efficiently throughout the room, with a noise of only 34 dB.

The humidifier also features a UV water sterilization system that kills 99.9% of microorganisms. The humidity can be regulated between 40 and 70%, being able to control everything with the mobile.

Its price is 299 yuan, about 39 euros to change, and will be on sale from June 5.

Refrigerator and washing machines

Xiaomi has also put on sale today a large number of household appliances, including washing machines and refrigerators. Among them stands out a huge 450-litre refrigerator with an Internet connection and that displays all kinds of information in the app, with a price of 321 euros.

In turn, they have also launched a compact washing machine of just 3 kg ideal for small floors, with a size similar to that of a 60-litre garbage can. Its price is 899 yuan, at about 116 euros. It will be on sale on June 1.

Xiaomi Double Moving Coil Headphones

Xiaomi has dozens of headphones for sale, and now they have launched other headphones with a jack cable for 129 yuan, about 17 euros in exchange. Not much more information is known about them at the moment.

New dashcam for car

Finally, Xiaomi has also anticipated the announcement of a new 1600p resolution car security camera with OV sensor OS05A10, and which replaces the previous model. The Xiaomi Driving Recorder 2 has a 140º lens and f / 1.8 aperture. The video will be recorded in HEVC, so it will take even less than in previous models, and it will also have 3D noise reduction. It supports voice control to start recording or take photos, as well as being able to control it with the Xiaomi app. Its price is 399 yuan, and it will be on sale on June 1, where we will know more technical data about it.