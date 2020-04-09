Thursday, April 9, 2020
Flirt in time of confinement

By Brian Adam
Flirt in time of confinement

Flirt in time of confinement APPLICATIONS Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable...
Brian Adam
Flirt in time of confinement

Flirt in time of confinement

Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable to leave home

«I, I do not give up. I want a world with you, I swear it is worth waiting, and waiting and waiting for a sigh ». This is how Luis Fonsi sang in his song I do not give up and that is what many Spanish users of online dating applications think.

Despite adding almost a month of confinement, hope does not wane and the use of these apps continues to grow. Mobile phone use has exploded due to the current confinement situation and has increased by an average of almost an hour a day in the last week, reaching 3 hours and 24 minutes per person.

The dating applications, despite losing the possibility of the match, are also making their August. All of them have increased their traffic and have even broken usage records. Tinder reached its historical record for swipes on the platform, reaching 3,000 million on March 29.

These historical figures are not only exclusive to Spaniards who have become more affectionate. The company has seen how the tone and duration on its platform has grown rapidly compared to previous weeks.

It is followed by other confined countries that have also experienced growth, among which Italy, France and the United Kingdom stand out, with increases of 29%, 23% and 12%, respectively.

However, Spain is the second country in Europe with the highest increase, only behind Italy with 28% in terms of the average duration of the talks, which remains at the mentioned 26%.

Lack of activity outside the home has not led to monotony in the conversations that also increase in Meetic, where the exchange of messages has increased 10% since the health alert began. In addition, registrations have risen 23% compared to the same previous period.

