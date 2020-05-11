Monday, May 11, 2020
Flashdance, Dirty Dancing, Footloose: dance as a generational manifesto

By Brian Adam
special Flashdance, Dirty Dancing, Footloose: dance as a generational manifesto

During the 1980s, many hit films were released which over the following decades gave rise to real consolidated brands, just think of works like Terminator, Rambo, Back to the Future is Ghostbusters, just to name a few.

In the fortunate and prolific decade, three musical films that have become great cult have seen the light, that is Flashdance, Dirty Dancing and Footloose.
In this special we will try to analyze the three films focusing on their predominant themes, to try to understand together the key to their intergenerational success.

Dreams, problems, revenge

In Flashdance, the film directed by Adrian Lyne in 1983, we meet Alex Owens, the young girl protagonist played by a then very young Jennifer Beals.

The plot, with a very simple structure, sees Alex working hard to pursue his dreams, working during the day as a worker and at night as a dancer, hoping to one day enter the Pittsburgh Dance Academy.

The opera, winner of the Oscar for best song in 1984 (the timeless and immortal What a Feeling), however, was largely cut short by critics on various aspects, such as the lack of depth of the entire narrative plot.

Over the years, however, the film has been somewhat re-evaluated, especially on the street of the iconic final sequence (now much more famous than the film itself), capable of also becoming the subject of numerous quotes and parodies in many works belonging to the most disparate media.

If reviewed today it probably appears the weakest among those analyzed, both on the narrative and stylistic level (also due to a very bland characterization of the characters present) but capable, with the final scene, to excite the spectators by relying on the founding theme of the work: the importance of pursuing one’s dreams and to fight to reach them.

In Footloose, 1984 film (to which a remake was also dedicated in 2011) instead we follow the vicissitudes of Ren McCormack, a city boy who moved to Bomont, a provincial village where, however, following a tragic fatality that we will discover in the course of the work, rock music was banned entirely.

The protagonist, unable to respect the extremely prohibitive (and at times bigoted) rules of the new reality in which he finds himself living, thus begins to strenuously fight for unhinging a whole series of impositions which have undermined the social interactions of the community.

Organizing the prom at an old warehouse thus becomes for Ren (as well as for the other protagonists including Ariel) the best way to counter Reverend Shaw, unfortunately, unable to better understand the youth world that opposes him in a way uncompromising.
In the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, the protagonist Frances Houseman – nicknamed Baby – finds herself making the acquaintance of the dance teacher Johnny Castle, for several years a constant presence in the tourist village led by Max Kellerman.

The work, despite some basic naivety (such as the ease with which the protagonist manages to fit into Johnny’s group to learn the forbidden dances of the title) however, it has aged quite well, because of a very simple narrative plot but at the same time able to keep the spectator’s interest alive until the end.

In all three works, of course, it really is the dance to be the universal glue of the various events, declined through various shapes and shades but always used to effectively describe the huge gap between the world of young people and that of adults.

We and them

The films, think mainly to target a young audience, have been able to intercept very well the sense of inadequacy typical of many teenagers, presenting imperfect protagonists and, for this reason, empathetic.

The main characters, united by the desire to grow and mature, decide in this way to try as hard as possible to find your place in the world despite the difficulties, sometimes even making mistakes in evaluation, often making advocates of reckless or simply unconscious actions.

The films also describe an adult world often unable to understand dreams (as much as the needs) of self-determination of the protagonists, often placing themselves in an antithetical way to the actions of their children and / or friends.

Despite therefore the aforementioned simplicity of content (and if we want ingenuity) of the works examined, the key to their success – able to persist over time – is precisely to be sought through the concept of rebellion, deeply rooted especially in young people and declined through these films in a satisfactory way.

Obviously also the romantic component played a fundamental role in the huge public success achieved by the various films.

The love stories between the protagonists are in fact another of the key points on which these films revolve, modelled according to the canons of the teen drama (when it was not yet called that) in order to better intercept the target audience.

Even if you see them now in a postmodern perspective, the works result capable of leveraging still very current demands, although perhaps unable to obtain the same public response of the time among today’s young people, as witnessed for example by the 2011 remake of Footloose, lacking if we want the appeal of the original film.

Another noteworthy aspect is that of the outsider figure, given that both in Flashdance, as in Footloose and Dirty Dancing, leverage precisely on this aspect to describe protagonists and supporting actors.

From Alex’s sense of inadequacy to the desire to fight Ren’s impositions to Johnny’s desire to transgress, the viewer is brought to several stages to side with the protagonists, often excluded from the civil assembly for superficial reasons or linked to senseless prejudices.

The so-called world of right-thinking therefore finds itself repeatedly colliding with a more borderline reality, where, however, it is not necessarily the first that is better than the second, testifying to what is never a wise move limit yourself to simple appearances to evaluate an individual (even if at first it does not incur our sympathies).

The intrinsic energy in dance, shown to the spectators through a really large number of facets, it becomes the main means by which the protagonists manage to express their hidden potential, even at the cost of going against everything and everyone.

Although underlying many conflicts, the power of music at the same time it becomes the only way to connect two different generations together, still today (unfortunately) often unable to communicate constructively with each other.

