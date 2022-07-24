Counties Derry, Donegal and Tyrone bore the burnt of damage caused by flash floods last night.

Homeowners and businesses in Derry and Strabane have been assessing water damage this morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it received more than 100 emergency flood-related calls between 7pm yesterday evening and 1.30am this morning.

It resulted in the service responding to 49 operational incident

One person was rescued from a vehicle stranded in water and five people were brought to safey after they had become trapped in flooded properties.

Some areas of the emergency department of Altnagelvin hospital in Derry were temporarily closed because of the heavy rain.

The Foyle Maritime Festival ended its programme of events yesterday evening for health and safety reasons.

Donegal County Council said heavy rain in east Inishowen resulted in damage to roads and bridges.

Houses surrounded by water in Eglinton, Derry (Pic: Allan Bogle)

Flash floods here in Derry, lots of roads flooded. Be careful if you are driving. pic.twitter.com/EGHJtJgUch — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) July 23, 2022

A Yellow Rain warning has been issued by the UK Met Office for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

Heavy showers or longer spells of rain with some thunderstorms are forecast and will likely cause some travel disruption and flooding.

The warning is valid from midday today until 9pm.