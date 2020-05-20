Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has apologized to the people of Cahirciveen in Co. Kerry for allowing him and Minister of State David Stanton to open a direct supply center in the town in mid-March.

The Department of Justice relocated 105 inmates from a Dublin center to Cahirciveen two months ago to create additional space in the capital's centers due to the outbreak of the coronary virus.

Up to 20 people living in the center in Kerry have since contracted the coronary virus and this has led to locals worrying about their own health.

Local people say that the center is not fit for purpose and that those who are there are not able to stay apart in accordance with the social segregation directives.

Residents in the center say the building is inappropriate in terms of room layout and open spaces.

However, in a letter published as an advertisement in the Kerryman newspaper this morning, Minister Flanagan rejected the claims of closure of the Skellig Star hotel and claimed that the location was unsuitable.

He said he is shocked at the anger caused by the people of Cahirciveen when the center opened unexpectedly without advice.

However, he said, the Department of Justice believed they had no choice when we were hit by the crown virus crisis at the time.

In an interview on Radio Kerry this morning, the Minister said that the facilities at the hotel had been improved and that the Department is engaging with the management of the center on a daily basis.

Labor Party spokesman Seán Sherlock asked Minister Flanagan to apologize to those living in the direct provision center and to the Dáil.

Additional reporting: Seán Mac an tSíthigh