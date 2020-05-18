Five phases would be necessary to reactivate the air transport sector in Central America

Sica and the Corpor Prensa Libre

Commercial passenger aviation, and some cargo flights have been suspended since March in the region (except Nicaragua) due to restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus in different countries.

In Central America air traffic has reduced operations by 90%, refer to data provided by the General Secretariat of the Central American Integration System (Sica.)

The aerial reactivation plan will be mainly focused on aspects such as the particular conditions of the countries, gradualness, order, harmonization, and operational and sanitary safety.

Work has already begun to coordinate with the representatives of the countries, so this plan will start from the decisions that the presidents of each take in the scope and time "especially because it may, depending on the particular situation of the epidemic in each country not everyone can open borders at the same time, ”explained Olinda Salguero, Chief of Staff of the General Secretariat of Sica.

The proposal includes five phases of activation implementation, including:

Selective Activation: with the selection of the main airports of each State, for their interregional operation with restricted schedules.

Moderate: start of operations at additional airports in the region due to interregional connectivity needs.

Intermediate: opening of all airports expanding frequency range of interregional operations.

International: start of operations with countries outside the region at restricted hours.

Standardized: fully standardized air operations.

The duration of each of the stages will depend on many aspects and it is still rash to talk about deadlines and times, because the covid-19 presents a scenario that it has never faced before, so everything should be modified as the containment of the virus, Salguero added.

As the plan is under construction and in reviewing the needs of each country, there is still no exact figure for the total necessary investment or in each phase, that will depend on the prioritization made by each of the member countries, he added.

In phase 1 (selective activation) and phase 5 (normalized activation), it is where a greater economic investment will be needed, said the official.

He explained that the investment would be mainly for the modernization and maintenance of biosafety equipment at each of the airports in the region, for which another mechanism can be implemented within the framework of SICA that enhances economies of scale through "joint negotiation for the purchase of supplies, which we already use within the Council of Ministers of Health (Comisca-Sica) for the purchase of medicines and medical supplies ”.

At the discretion of the Sica Secretariat, the reactivation of the sector should be a public-private alliance.

Resources can come from various sources, for example in the region, from CABEI, which is a strategic ally of the Central American integration process, added the entity. This bank has been key since the Regional Contingency Plan, it will also be key in the recovery process, and it is also working with other sources of financing from multilateral banks, the regional institution responded.

"The private sector linked to the aviation industry is clear that the focus for reactivation must be regional within the Sica framework, therefore they are also willing to invest and think together about mechanisms for financing," said Salguero.

For this, the political agreement of the Heads of State and Government of the Sica member countries is needed, it was indicated.

They continue discussing protocol for reactivation in Guatemala

Motty Rodas, executive director of the Guatemalan Airlines Association (Agla) said that she does not know the plan that Sica has announced, but that in the country the meetings of the technical table for discussion and approval of the protocol to reactivate began last week. the sector when the authorities open the borders.

Rhodes is of the idea that the authorities should adopt the protocol that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched, and should only couple it to the country's conditions.

The date to open La Aurora International Airport is notified for June 15, although it has already been extended on several occasions and depends on the restrictions that the country maintains, he added.

In the case of Central America, the decrease in international flights is approximately 50 thousand flights according to data from the Latin American and Caribbean Association of Air Transport (ALTA).

One could speak of a 49% reduction (in Latin America) in the region's air traffic this year. This implies that the traffic growth of the last 9 years is lost, said association added.

Avianca Holdings has filed for bankruptcy in the United States. Although Rhodes indicates that the procedures allow it to continue operating in the region, and is pending the decision to be made when borders are reopened.

A seat in between?

IATA and the airlines have two different opinions about whether or not to leave a seat in between passengers when reactivating flights.

The issue has been discussed derived from the requirement of physical distance to avoid covid infections 19.

Although IATA said in a conference on May 14 that a seat should be left between passengers, its original position was not that.

Days before, the organization replied that IATA does not recommend restricting the use of the "central seat" as a measure of social distancing on board an airplane, David Hernández, IATA Area Manager for Central America, Ecuador and Venezuela, recently explained by email.

The recommended separation for effective social distancing is between 1 meter and 2 meters and the average width of the seat is less than 50 centimeters, he added.

“The evidence, although limited, suggests that the risk of transmitting the virus on board an aircraft is low, even without special measures. Unlike other public means of transport, in the cabin of an airplane the air is renewed every three minutes and the use of HEPA filters, the same ones used in an operating room, eliminate viruses and bacteria with an effectiveness of 99.99 per hundred, ”said Hernández.

Agla's executive director explained that initially IATA's position is not to leave seats in between, but that the airlines asked to do so for the passenger's confidence.

The measure is expected to be adopted temporarily, he added, since it does not cause other impacts such as lower profitability and possible increase in the price of tickets, which would be charged part of the seat price that is left empty, Rodas explained.

The sector

Sica manages figures for the sector in the region through Cocesna, such as: