It was announced this afternoon that five others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and fifteen new cases have been reported.

This means that 1,738 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began and 25,489 people have it.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Covid-19 has died in North Wales since yesterday and that there are seven new cases of the disease.

Covid-19 has died in the north of 552 and is affected by 5,768 people.