At least 2,232 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,695 people south of the border and 537 north of it

The Department of Health has announced the death of five others who had Covid-19 and 19 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

This is the sixth day in which fewer than 30 cases have been notified, but an increase on the number of cases confirmed yesterday and the day before, when nine cases were announced. The lowest number of cases notified was from 11 March.

At least 2,232 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,695 people south of the border and 537 north of it.

One person from the south who was previously given the Covid-19 as a death penalty has now confirmed that this was not the case.

30,049 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,231 cases south of the border and 4,818 cases north.

For the fourth day in a row, the Northern Department of Health had no new deaths due to the disease.

13 new cases of the disease confirmed in the north.

105 people with Covid-19 were in hospitals today, another reduction.

The latest figures were published at a time when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the State's abolitionist plan to make the country "virtually open" is being revised by mid-July.

The plan to accelerate the release of restrictions would include the reopening of the hairdressers, which are not due to reopen until 20 July.

A € 75 million compensation fund for childcare services was also announced today. It was stated that service providers had to give an undertaking that they would not increase the fees paid by parents.

Meanwhile, new research suggests that a child under the age of 15 is more likely to be struck by lightning than a Covid-19 death.

Based on the new figures, many scientists from Oxford and Cambridge universities said that there must be a "rational debate" about the "tiny" risk of the disease in children.