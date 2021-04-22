Five New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In Clare As Medical Director Says R Number Is Near 1

The Health Protection Surveillance Center was notified today of five new Covid-19 cases in Clare and 10 additional Covid-19 related deaths nationwide. Seven deaths occurred in April, one in March, one in February, and one in January. The average age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 62 to 104 years. There have been a total of 4,866 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Wednesday, April 21, the HPSC was notified of 617 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There have now been a total of 245,310 * confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases reported today:

299 are men / 318 are women

70% are under 45 years old

The average age is 33 years.

236 in Dublin, 84 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare, 34 in Tipperary, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 196 cases are distributed in another 20 counties **

As of 8 a.m. today, 176 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, of which 48 are in the ICU. 19 additional hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

As of April 20, 2021, 1,240,965 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Ireland:

878,823 people have received their first dose

362,142 people have received their second dose

Dr. Tony Holohan, Medical Director of the Department of Health, said; “We are in a strong position in the sense that transmission levels have been substantially reduced and the deployment of vaccination is protecting more and more people at risk from the severe effects of Covid-19.

“If we can maintain our current position, there is hope that we can expect a real easing of the measures, but it is as important as always that we do not jeopardize that progress by lowering the collective guard too much, or too early.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chairman of NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group said; “The R number is estimated to be very close to 1.0. We continue to maintain close contacts in 2.6, a phenomenal testimony to the public to keep social transmission low. All indicators of the disease are stable or slowly decreasing, although we may see an increase in cases in the coming days. Maintaining this over the next few weeks is key to managing community transmission and moving towards more flexible measures. “

Professor Martin Cormican, Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control Clinical Leader, HSE and Professor of Bacteriology at NUI Galway said; “The benefits of vaccination in nursing homes and long-term residential care facilities are now very clear with a dramatic drop in the number of residents and staff developing serious illnesses.

“The new visiting guide agreed today by NPHET represents another step in helping residents of long-term residential care facilities maintain meaningful relationships with family and friends. As of May 4, residents of nursing homes, in which most of the residents are fully vaccinated, can expect 4 visits with 2 people per week ”.