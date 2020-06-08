Five members of the same family were killed in a passenger plane crash in the United States

Georgia: Five members of the same family were killed when a small plane crashed in the jungle in the US state of Georgia.
According to the International News Agency, a small plane flying from Welston to Newcastle in the United States crashed into a forest while doing somersaults, which caused a fire in the plane and turned the plane into a pile of ashes.
The twin-engine Piper was carrying five members of the same family, including two children. Larry, 67, his daughter Judy Ray Lament, 43, son-in-law Shawn Charles, 41, and twin grandchildren, 6, were killed in the crash.
The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. The FIA has launched an investigation into the crash.