Five members of the same family were killed in a passenger plane crash in the United States

Georgia: Five members of the same family were killed when a small plane crashed in the jungle in the US state of Georgia.

According to the International News Agency, a small plane flying from Welston to Newcastle in the United States crashed into a forest while doing somersaults, which caused a fire in the plane and turned the plane into a pile of ashes.

The twin-engine Piper was carrying five members of the same family, including two children. Larry, 67, his daughter Judy Ray Lament, 43, son-in-law Shawn Charles, 41, and twin grandchildren, 6, were killed in the crash.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. The FIA ​​has launched an investigation into the crash.