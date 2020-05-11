Monday, May 11, 2020
Five keys that traditional education must learn from online platforms

By Brian Adam
The coronavirus has enabled us to rebuild education from scratch.

The coronavirus has arrived to change the rules and, consequently, our conception of the world and its future. In the case of education, Freddy Vega, CEO of Platzi He commented that after this event it is likely that the way of learning will change and new teaching methods will be embraced, such as online learning.

Vega points out that in Latin America only 12% of the population of age or conditions to go to university do so and, conversely, 88% cannot or do not have access; therefore, the changes that the coronavirus has forced are a great opportunity for that 88% to live a new educational experience.

Given such a panorama, Platzi It shares some aspects that teachers can learn from online teaching to transform their educational model into one that is more effective and revolutionary:

1. Not everything is technology

In a perfect world, the ideal would be for both students and teachers to have basic elements such as a good webcam, a good microphone, good lighting and a stable connection; however the solution even in the online education, is still human.

“Today we try to adapt traditional education to online and that is not going to be achieved by acquiring or investing in the best technologies,” said the CEO of the platform.

Even teaching on WhatsApp reveals that the latest technology is not everything in online education, but ingenuity combined with knowledge: “There are teachers who have managed to teach classes through this app; be it with the exchange of photos or voice messages, and for students that can be much more fun and accessible, ”he added.

2. Accept differences

Teachers have to adapt and embrace differences. Vega believes that many teachers are likely to struggle to incorporate changes in education or to understand that some rules have changed; however, the sooner this situation is processed, the better for everyone. Therefore, he pointed out an important point: “Teachers cannot assume that they have all the Attention students, as there will be some who only attend the class 10 or 15 minutes. Today the students have different schedules and rhythms because they are no longer two hours in a classroom, “he said.

3. Conversations are more important than rigid chairs

The secret of a good class is that it feels like a talk and creates a sense of community among the participants, where ideas and points of view are shared and debated; therefore, it is necessary to ensure that the class is concrete, assertive and effective. In addition to the above, Freddy suggested that teachers make sure that everyone participates, even the most introverted, as they can be even more so with online classes. “This is essential to generate psychological security in the team,” he said.

4. You can’t always be traditional

The cliché of the professors professors who call the list, who ask the students to wear a uniform or demand massive amounts of homework, only demonstrates the little preparation of a teacher before the new reality. This personality is not valid in the online world, but that of the mentor teachers: Those who make sure to give feedback to their students and talk to them. Today -and especially in these circumstances- is what students need most.

5. Maintain trust

Vega pointed out that mistrust must be eliminated by default. Teachers cannot forever distrust students or platforms, they must let go of micromanagement or micromanagement and adopt a new attitude today.

“There will be countries and teachers who will live this and act accordingly: they will use this moment to change and, with it, move forward in the future. Perhaps at first there are certain reluctance; However, now we have a unique opportunity: the pandemic makes the rules not exist, makes us rebuild education, “concluded Vega.

