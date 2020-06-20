Five incredible creatures that inhabit the depths of the sea

The mystery has always fascinated the human being, his hunger for knowledge of the rest is innate. A place that surely stimulates our imagination is the sea depths, as mysterious as they are fascinating. For what reason? First of all, these are habitats that are not yet well known, above all the species that inhabit them.

Of course, much has already been discovered about creatures that live at great depths, but there is still much to study. Let’s see together the most fascinating animals that can be found in these places.

Vampire squid

There are real legends about squid, very elusive and mysterious creatures that are generally found in the sea depths. Among the most particular is the vampire squid, a cephalopod adapted to live at great depths. The name “vampire” is not accidental since the beast resides in the afotic area (without light) at about 600-900 meters. It finds – of course – many similarities with its relatives who live high up. However, the creature does not own the ink pouch and, if threatened, emits from tentacle tips a sticky cloud of blue bioluminescent mucus (the same colour as his blood).

It is not even as big as its cousins, as it is at most 30 centimetres long. The term “vampire” also derives from its similarities with this fantasy creature: the squid has a black coat and red eyes which, in proportion, are the largest in the animal kingdom, with a diameter of 2.5 cm. These creatures have been documented very few times: the captured animals survive in the aquariums for no more than two months and the behavioural data are scarce and are based on occasional encounters with robotic vehicles that are remotely controlled.

Black swallower

One of the strangest names in the animal world is surely that of Chiasmodon niger, an abyssal fish with the ability to swallow fish much larger than its size, which stands around 25 centimetres. Given the great extensibility of its stomach, the fish is capable of swallowing prey (which can also be seen from the outside) twice as long and with a mass ten times its mass.

Specimens were found that had swallowed fish so large that they were unable to digest their prey before their decomposition began. How do we know this? The release of the gases caused by the decomposition of the ingested fish had brought the predator back to the surface, which was subsequently captured. In particular, a 19 cm specimen has been found inside fish 86 cm long, that is more than four times its length. We are fortunate that the black swallower is so small, very fortunate indeed.

Napoleon fish

When they found this strange creature, the researchers could have called it “Moai fish”, a name that would immediately explain its appearance. The Napoleon fish (Cheilinus undulatus), has a large head characterized by an irregular frontal prominence that develops with age. It has a protractile mouth and large plump lips.

The head is not the only thing that develops with age: Cheilinus undulatus is a sequential hermaphrodite, that is, it spends a part of its female life (or vice versa) and completes it as a male … in short, the fish changes sex with the passing of the years. It is part of the genus of the Labridae (which contains 520 species of bony fish) and is its largest exponent: the largest specimen ever found measured 230 centimetres and weighed over 190 Kg.

Snipe fish

Certainly one of the least strange animals in this ranking. The snipe fish (Nemichthys scolopaceus) can be found in tropical and temperate seas at a depth of 1000-3000 meters and has a very elongated body, much more than eels, although it belongs to their same genus (anguilliformi).

The creature has a beak – very similar to that of birds – with curved tips, covered by tiny hooked teeth, which it uses to sweep water and catch shrimp and other crustaceans. It lives on average ten years and is approximately 1.5 meters long. The curious creature has more vertebrae in its backbone than any other animal, around 750.

Her anus also moved forward during her evolution and is now located on her throat. Snipe fish can also be found in the Mediterranean sea and in Italian waters, but it is not common in these places.

Goblin shark

From the name, it might seem an enemy of Spider-Man, but it is not so. It’s about only living member of the Mitsukurinid family and is a kind of abyssal shark. The creature can be found over 200 meters deep, in waters where the sunlight never reaches.

The goblin shark feeds on a great variety of organisms that populate the abysses: abyssal squid, crabs and fish of these depths. Very little is known of its biology and its reproductive behavior since it is an animal that is rarely encountered. can he reach 3.3 meters in length and 159 kilos in weight and it is pink, a unique shade among sharks due to the blood vessels located under the semi-transparent skin.

Contributing to his strangeness (and his name) are his jaws: they are made up of a unique piece that the animal can extract and retract, causing the muzzle to take the shape of a large nose. Like any self-respecting shark, its dentition is made up of 26 very sharp teeth, which are located in the upper jaw, and 24 equally sharp teeth, in the lower one.

Giant crab of Japan

Just as movie colossals have accustomed us, the strangest creatures are surely found in Japan. The giant Japanese crab (Macrocheira kaempferi) is proof of this. We added it as the sixth bonus animal because it is the largest living arthropod, considered a living fossil. We can find it in the depths of the Pacific Ocean at about 200-300 meters below sea level, but it also reaches 800 meters.

The creature has an average life of about 100 years, can reach a 4m opening of the legs, a body size of about 40 centimetres and reaches a weight of about 20 kilograms. It has the appearance of an Alien, it is the last specimen of its species because all its “close relatives” are extinct, but in the country of the Rising Sun, the Macrocheira is considered a delicacy. The giant crab of Japan is not an aggressive animal and does not attack unless disturbed. However, fishermen fear him because of the serious damage he can cause with his claws.