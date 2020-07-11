Five false myths about summer debunked to make the most of the holidays

There are urban legends that tell us from an early age to which we are often linked. Some are half-truths, others are completely scientifically inaccurate … while others can be really uncomfortable to implement. As you already understood from the title, today we will talk about the false myths that are heard during the summer and, above all, in the busiest place during this period: the beach.

Wait three hours after eating before bathing

Let’s face it: waiting three hours as a child to bathe after a meal was really horrible. According to what they told us, in fact, diving into cold water after eating could cause congestion, which leads to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and unconsciousness.

Our body, however, is a perfect machine since it is able to distribute the blood supply in the various organs during the digestive phase. This is a half-truth because if the water is very cold (which is really difficult in the summer) and you are in full “heavy” digestion – after eating a lot – contact with cold water could cause thermal shock and consequently congestion. For this reason, it is recommended to keep light. However, there is no evidence that requires waiting for the “infinite” three hours from the last meal before bathing.

If you are already tanned or with dark skin, sunscreen is not needed

One thing that is often underestimated at the sea is sunscreen, very important not only to avoid a nasty sunburn, but also other problems, such as premature ageing of the skin, erythema and skin cancer (the third most common cancer in both sexes under the age of 50).

First of all, the cream must be spread at least half an hour before sun exposure to have a real protective efficacy. Furthermore, every time you bathe or sweat too much, it must be put back in place. Furthermore, those who say that they do not need sunscreen because they are already tanned are wrong, and very big too. On the skin, in fact, there are structural proteins that tend to be damaged in the presence of an excessive dose of heat.

Urinating on jellyfish stings causes irritation to pass

This time we are faced with scientific incorrectness that has made its way into common beliefs as a sort of “miraculous” remedy to counter the stinging action of jellyfish stings … a technique almost like Chinese medicine. In fact, urine has no effect on the annoying touch of jellyfish.

Its pH is not acidic enough to neutralize the alkalinity of the stinging substance produced by the tentacles creature. Besides the damage also the mockery, since it may also increase skin irritation. In fact, there are no studies confirming the use of this uncomfortable technique. There are more accessible (and much less embarrassing) methods that should be followed in these cases, just go to the pharmacy.

To protect yourself from the sun’s rays, an umbrella is sufficient

Since it is cool under the umbrella, many think that they are completely protected from the effects of the Sun. Wrong. To tan our skin is ultraviolet (UV) rays, electromagnetic radiation. The latter is emitted by our favourite star in UV-A, UV-B and UV-C rays. The UV-C rays, the most harmful, are fortunately completely filtered by the atmosphere and do not reach the earth’s surface. UV-A and UV-B rays instead they are only partially blocked by the atmosphere, and can cause both tanning and sunburn; however, UVA rays – which make up 95% of the solar radiation that reaches Earth – penetrate the skin more deeply.

Furthermore, solar radiation can easily pass through many types of fabrics, including that of the umbrella, reaching the skin. A study also claimed that water and sand reflect the sun’s rays, the sun therefore indirectly affects our body. The solution? The use of sunscreen.

Cutting the dog’s fur in the summer will make him feel cooler

Man’s best friends they don’t suffer from the heat like us humans (lucky them). To what do they owe this “special power”? On the fur, thermoregulator par excellence, which cools them in summer and warms them in winter. It is not the only man that is a perfect machine that can adapt, animals also do it.

For example, the dog sheds twice a year, when it is hot and cold in order to better combat these climatic effects.

Everything happens – simply said – especially thanks to the “undercoat“, which can vary widely according to race. Furthermore, by shaving the man’s best friend you risk exposing his skin to the Sun, which could get burned. Therefore, shaving them will not make them feel absolutely fresher and it even risks endanger them. Obviously, shorten the fur slightly, due to knots and other length problems, does not create any problems.