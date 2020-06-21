Five activities to entertain children with an iPad or mobile phone

Entertaining children at home can be a challenge for parents in the midst of mandatory isolation. Despite the fact that the new exceptions provide alternatives for minors between the ages of 2 and 8 to go out to a park for a period of less than an hour, maintaining curiosity in children is something that is not limited to a 30-minute exercise.

Technology brings more fun and creative options than watching hours of YouTube on a cell phone, that’s why, from Technosphere we bring you five recommendations to entertain your children with an iPad, but if you do not have this device at home, these tips can be tested also on your own phone.

For experts like Natalia León, director of Digital Learning at eD’novating Educational Technology, and Apple Teacher, technology can be an instrument to open conversations and explore creative skills in children.

According to the teacher, using emojis to express themselves can be a communication mechanism with parents. Drawing can generate deeper conversations about the impact this situation has on children. The exercise is that the minor expresses a feeling daily through these yellow faces.



The process to create these illustrations only requires the KeyNote ‘app’ (the presentation ‘apps’ in iOS) or a design editor where you can make colour and stroke changes.

In the case of the iPad, using accessories such as Apple Pencil the drawing can be more professional, but even with your fingers, from your cell phone, you can make strokes and combine colours to create smiling, angry, naughty faces or whatever the imagination require.

To create an emoji, you can use the Keynote app and develop coloured strokes.

Beyond allowing you to record or edit a video, an experience of how events happen with changes in speed can motivate children to explore their surroundings.

Apple Teacher’s resources, for example, recommend some pedagogical exercises to take advantage of changes in the speed of mobile cameras.

Because you can use dye or a thicker liquid (such as oil) to see how it pigments or separates the water. Another option is to stack pillows, laymen or various pieces and toppling towers of objects to watch their fall in slow motion.



Different devices have recording options at different Fps (frames per second). At higher fps, it is possible to see things slower. However, for actions without so much detail it is possible to use 280fps or 320fps, which are available in a good variety of ‘smartphones’. One tip is to try to have a good light condition.

On the other hand, recording accelerated videos or ‘hyperlapses’ can also motivate minors. Challenge parents can ask is for children to record the process of cooking a meal, tidying up their room, or doing an exercise routine, and then watch the video in fast motion.

Collages to send messages

Among magazines, newspapers and advertisements there are thousands of letters and characters that can be reimagined to write messages. This challenge consists of asking the minor to cut out the letters of his name or the phrase (such as’ Happy Father’s Day) so that he can take photographs of each one and then organize and edit them in one piece.

On iPad, it is possible to capture photos or extract clippings from digital photos and add each letter to a Keynote file in the correct order.

In the case of other devices, applications such as Canva allow the integration of several pieces and create a single image or even options on social networks such as Instagram Layout allow the generation of ‘collages’ of up to 6 photos simultaneously.

Using the Photos and KeyNote tool it is possible to cut letters and put them together in collage mode.

In the best style of a comic strip, it is possible to tell stories with the same image. The panoramic photography option allows you to take shots from a wider angle of a place, but it is also a great element to distract people from achieving two or three times in the same image.

To achieve this, families can take their devices and take the first panoramic shot with the child in the foreground. After the camera is moved a little, the child will have to run to another end to be able to return to the same photo. A tip, this activity needs at least two people involved to be able to perform the panoramic capture movement.

With this format, families can take multiple leaps in the air or recreate love stories, action scenes, and many more ideas throughout an afternoon.

Using the markup option, users can embellish their photos with simple colour and editing tools.

The camera is a great element of inspiration. The fifth activity can be to take a photoshoot to get the best family portrait.

To each face, using the iPad Marking tool (in the top three image editing points), or editing programs from other devices (such as filter ‘apps’ like SweetSelfie), children can paint moustaches, wings, capes, put stickers on it or personalize the portraits. The challenge may be asking the minor to recreate the whole family under the same theme. They can be encouraged to be the scariest monsters for Halloween, or be the bravest version of superheroes.