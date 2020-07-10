Latest news
Updated:

FÍSEÁN: New Gaeltacht ministers being questioned for the first time in the Dáil

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, says it can be ‘assumed’ that he and Minister Catherine Martin will do their best to ‘get more resources for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht’

The case of the language was discussed in the Dáil today for the first time since the general election when the senior minister and the new minister of state for the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin and Dara Calleary, were first questioned.

In discussing the Department’s estimates, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, said it could be “assumed” that he and Minister Catherine Martin would do their best to “get more resources for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht”.

The Minister of State promised to enact the Language Bill to amend the Official Languages ​​Act before Christmas and indicated that he was of the opinion that Údarás na Gaeltachta elections should be returned.

Minister Catherine Martin also reiterated her “love” for the Irish language and her commitment to the language and said she would speak Irish as much as possible when answering questions about her department’s other responsibilities in the Dáil.

Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesman, Deputy Deng Aengus Ó Snodaigh, said that Irish language and Gaeltacht organizations had not yet recovered from the cuts imposed on them during the years of the last economic crisis.

He said that the funding of the language organizations before that crisis should start as a start give them again.

Calleary said he understood that the organizations had “come through hard years” since the last economic crisis.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh also referred to the controversial decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for a hotel and housing scheme in Rathcairn, while Sinn Féin’s TD said that such development would put the Gaeltacht at risk Meath.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said estimates for the Gaeltacht and the islands were inadequate.

Independent TD Carol Nolan said the Gaeltacht needed funding “rather than good words”.

She said that the Gaeltacht community feels “abandoned” and needs to change that.

In her view, the Irish language could not be hoped for, given the Department’s many tasks Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

She said there was a danger of Irish being ‘lost’ in the ‘maze’ in the new department.

It was very important that the new Government should not “set aside” the language. She felt that there was a need for an independent Department of the Gaeltacht with no other responsibilities.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said the ‘shortfall’ of ministers’ first speeches was that neither of them recognized a language crisis in the Gaeltacht.

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said that very little progress had been made in implementing the Twenty Year Strategy for the Irish Language.

“Apart from the Gaeltacht Education Policy, you could not say that much has been done to promote that policy [The Strategy] …”

“In fact, based on the census, things were going backwards under the last two governments,” said Ó Cuív.

He said the new Government should provide the funding to implement the Strategy “in its entirety”.

Ó Cuív also said that Údarás na Gaeltachta’s elections should be restored with fewer members than previously. The Program for Government commits to a review of the decision to abolish the Authority’s election. Ó Cuív said that the “basic demand” when Údarás na Gaeltachta was established was that the people of the Gaeltacht would “develop themselves”.

More Articles Like This

Heat waves and extreme rains are happening more often

Latest news Brian Adam -
Over 36,000 weather stations around the world confirm that as the planet continues to heat up, extreme weather events like heatwaves and heavy rains...
Read more

The climate and environmental crisis is less and less avoidable, according to UN report

Latest news Brian Adam -
Their climate and environmental crisis it is increasingly inevitable, according to a United Nations report. The latest data collected by the World Meteorological Organization...
Read more

Conditional permission for serving or retired personnel to participate in elections in Egypt

Latest news Brian Adam -
Cairo: Service or retired personnel in Egypt must obtain prior permission from the military to participate in elections. According to the International News Agency, the...
Read more

Corona virus on the rise in India, 25,000 new cases

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
New Delhi: The incompetence and poor performance of the Modi government have come to the fore in India after 25,000 new cases of corona...
Read more

"Must be cautious" – rising Covid-19 case numbers

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
It was announced this afternoon that six others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State since yesterday and that there are 23 new...
Read more

Myanmar army targets innocent Rohingya Muslims in aerial bombardment, Amnesty International

Latest news Brian Adam -
Rakhine: Amnesty International has strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians, including women and children, in an airstrike in Myanmar, saying the Burmese military...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY