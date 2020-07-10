FÍSEÁN: New Gaeltacht ministers being questioned for the first time in the Dáil

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, says it can be ‘assumed’ that he and Minister Catherine Martin will do their best to ‘get more resources for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht’

The case of the language was discussed in the Dáil today for the first time since the general election when the senior minister and the new minister of state for the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin and Dara Calleary, were first questioned.

In discussing the Department’s estimates, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, said it could be “assumed” that he and Minister Catherine Martin would do their best to “get more resources for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht”.

The Minister of State promised to enact the Language Bill to amend the Official Languages ​​Act before Christmas and indicated that he was of the opinion that Údarás na Gaeltachta elections should be returned.

Minister Catherine Martin also reiterated her “love” for the Irish language and her commitment to the language and said she would speak Irish as much as possible when answering questions about her department’s other responsibilities in the Dáil.

Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesman, Deputy Deng Aengus Ó Snodaigh, said that Irish language and Gaeltacht organizations had not yet recovered from the cuts imposed on them during the years of the last economic crisis.

He said that the funding of the language organizations before that crisis should start as a start give them again.

Calleary said he understood that the organizations had “come through hard years” since the last economic crisis.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh also referred to the controversial decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for a hotel and housing scheme in Rathcairn, while Sinn Féin’s TD said that such development would put the Gaeltacht at risk Meath.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said estimates for the Gaeltacht and the islands were inadequate.

Independent TD Carol Nolan said the Gaeltacht needed funding “rather than good words”.

She said that the Gaeltacht community feels “abandoned” and needs to change that.

In her view, the Irish language could not be hoped for, given the Department’s many tasks Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

She said there was a danger of Irish being ‘lost’ in the ‘maze’ in the new department.

It was very important that the new Government should not “set aside” the language. She felt that there was a need for an independent Department of the Gaeltacht with no other responsibilities.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said the ‘shortfall’ of ministers’ first speeches was that neither of them recognized a language crisis in the Gaeltacht.

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said that very little progress had been made in implementing the Twenty Year Strategy for the Irish Language.

“Apart from the Gaeltacht Education Policy, you could not say that much has been done to promote that policy [The Strategy] …”

“In fact, based on the census, things were going backwards under the last two governments,” said Ó Cuív.

He said the new Government should provide the funding to implement the Strategy “in its entirety”.

Ó Cuív also said that Údarás na Gaeltachta’s elections should be restored with fewer members than previously. The Program for Government commits to a review of the decision to abolish the Authority’s election. Ó Cuív said that the “basic demand” when Údarás na Gaeltachta was established was that the people of the Gaeltacht would “develop themselves”.