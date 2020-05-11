First participants in global program vaccinated against COVID 19

Pfizer and BioNTech increase manufacturing capabilities to further increase production capacity in 2020/2021.

By EuroXlive

The Phase 1/2 study is designed to determine the safety, immunogenicity, and optimal dose level of four candidate mRNA vaccines evaluated in a single ongoing study.

The dose level increasing portion (Stage 1) of the Phase 1/2 trial in the US It will include up to 360 healthy subjects in cohorts of two ages (18-55 and 65-85 years). The first subjects immunized in Stage 1 of the study will be healthy adults 18 to 55 years of age. Older adults will only be immunized with a given dose level of one of the candidate vaccines once testing of that candidate and the dose level in younger adults have provided initial evidence of safety and immunogenicity.

With our unique and robust clinical trial program underway, which started in Europe and now in the US, we look forward to moving quickly and in collaboration with our partners at BioNTech and regulatory authorities to bring a safe and effective vaccine to the patients who need it most. The short period of less than four months in which we have been able to move from preclinical studies to human testing is extraordinary and further demonstrates our commitment to dedicate our best resources, from laboratory to manufacturing and beyond, into battle. against COVID-19, ”said Albert Bourla, Pfizer President and CEO.

Pfizer and BioNTech's development program includes four candidate vaccines, each representing a different combination of mRNA format and target antigen. The novel trial design allows the evaluation of the different mRNA candidates simultaneously to identify the safest and potentially most effective to evaluate in a larger number of volunteers, in a way that facilitates the exchange of data with regulatory authorities in real time.

“It is encouraging that we have been able to draw on more than a decade of experience in developing our mRNA platforms to initiate a multi-region global clinical trial for our vaccine program in such a short period. We are optimistic that our science-based approach of advancing multiple candidate vaccines through preclinical testing and now in human trials will allow us to potentially identify the safest and most effective vaccination options against COVID-19, ”said the CEO. and BioNTech co-founder Uğur Şahin.

During the clinical development stage, BioNTech will provide the clinical supply of the vaccine from its GMP-certified mRNA manufacturing facilities in Europe.

Anticipating a successful clinical development program, Pfizer and BioNTech are working to expand production for global supply. Pfizer plans to activate its extensive manufacturing network and invest at risk in an effort to produce the vaccine that is approved for COVID-19 as quickly as possible for the benefit of the world's neediest. The breadth of this program should allow for the production of millions of vaccine doses in 2020, increasing to hundreds of millions in 2021. Three Pfizer manufacturing plants in the US. USA (Massachusetts, Michigan, and Missouri) and one in Puurs, Belgium, have been identified as manufacturing sites for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine, with additional plants selected later. Through its existing mRNA production centers in Mainz and Idar-Oberstein, Germany, BioNTech plans to increase its production capacity to provide additional capabilities for a global supply of the potential vaccine.

BioNTech and Pfizer will work together to market the vaccine worldwide after regulatory approval (excluding China, where BioNTech has a collaboration with Fosun Pharma for BNT162 for both clinical development and marketing).