First look at the design of the future Samsung Galaxy Note20

The Galaxy Note enjoyed a key moment in its history, since they were about to replace and stay as the top of the range of the Koreans. It was in those years of the Galaxy S4 and S5 that users demanded a greater effort from Samsung to offer products with a better design, finishes and at the height of the prices they cost. The result of that effort was the extraordinary Galaxy S6 (and later).

Samsung Galaxy Note20 concept.

Overcome that pothole, the Galaxy Note have remained on Samsung's agenda without missing a single year (except the Note7) and in this turbulent 2020 they have a lot to offer, especially seen the great leap that the Galaxy S20 have made in recent months compared to their previous generations, thanks to those improved capabilities of their camera: 108MP and a 100x tele function.

CAD-based concept

As usually happens with these long-awaited models, a YouTube channel has created a three-dimensional model of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Based on CAD graphics that have been leaked from the new terminal, and we can see that it is quite continuous with both the Note10 of 2019, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra that arrived just three months ago in the photographic part.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 concept.

On the one hand, we have a more square, thin body with an all-screen front that places your camera for selfies with that water drop effect it hardly takes up space. So far its phablet heritage that is its true spirit, with an S Pen that has become an icon and benchmark of the range, and hardware features that will not be far from the top of the range that is currently in stores.

On the other hand, where changes are evident, and evident, is in the camera module, where it is clear that it will inherit the full potential of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with sensors of 108, 48, 12 and 0.3MP (ToF) in its Plus (or Ultra) version. That would guarantee us the presence of the so-called "Space Zoom" with 100x magnification and the possibility of recording 8K quality videos at a maximum of 24 frames per second. In addition to the more than presumable presence of an Exynos 992 and 120Hz processor on its AMOLED screen, these Galaxy Note20 will hit the market again with two different size models, which will move some of those more "top" functions from one to the other depending on which is the top of the range.