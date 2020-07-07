First images of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and there are surprises

Although in the first months of the year the terminals that have raised the most expectations have been the iPhone 12, now that we are entering the summer it is up to Samsung to cope the headlines with what will be its great launch of the second half of 2020. A Galaxy Note 20 that has the difficult task of improving what has been seen in the Galaxy S20 and that faces (like the entire sector) the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

With this on the table, we already have some other data on this new Korean phablet that will affect its main virtues, that is, a more square design than the Galaxy S9, an extraordinary all-screen front and the presence of the always welcome S Pen that, we imagine, will win again in functions and features.

Cameras, who does it look like?

In what we do perceive changes after publishing a series of filtered images of the terminal, is that the module where the cameras will be housed will not be like that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra of this year. The Koreans have preferred to continue with that vertical arrangement only adding a detail that makes them special and, above all, similar to those that put another brand on sale in September last year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Exactly, the sensors of the main camera adopt a completely circular shape that, without being identical to the one developed by Apple, does give it a more than evident air. Failing to confirm what Galaxy Note 20 will be, this model only seems to have three cameras plus another sensor that you can see located just below the LED flash. Of course, one of them could reach 108MP, as in the case of the top of the range arrived a few months ago.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

On the front We have a screen that occupies practically the entire surface offered by the mobile, with the camera for selfies under a hole known as a drop of water, and that infinite screen effect that the Koreans premiered a few years ago with the first (and last) Note Edge, and later with all the Galaxy S6.

The rest of the hardware specifications are yet to be confirmed so we will have to wait until August 5, at which time Samsung will present these new smartphones, although if we trust the leaks that some analysts have published, we are facing a terminal that will have a almost seven-inch screen, specifically 6.87, QHD + Super AMOLED at 120Hz, Samsung Exynos 992 processor and a 4,500 mAh battery.

