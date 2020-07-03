Finland and Norway increasingly "green": they will use two electric ferries

After the introduction of electric cars, more and more popular, here are some electric ferry ships. The Finnish company Wärtsilä, in fact, is ready to inaugurate these emission-free means of transport, which in the future could – given the recent trend – become the norm.

Wärtsilä is a Finnish company specializing in the manufacture of propulsion and power generation systems for marine use and power plants. Recently he obtained the contract for the design and equipment of two brand new battery ferries with zero emissions, built by the Boreal Sjö company.

The vehicles are expected to start operating by the autumn of 2021. In addition to designing and building ferries, Wärtsilä will also supply batteries, propulsion engines, chargers – both onboard and ashore – various electrical systems and also backup generators. The two ferries are not the same, and have different specifications: one will be 30 meters long and can carry 100 passengers and 10 cars, the second will have a length of 50 meters and a capacity of 149 passengers and 35 cars.

Finland and Norway, as well as Wärtsilä, really care about the environment. It is important to educate and improve the awareness of travellers, companies and consumers about the threat of global warming, rising sea levels and acidifying the oceans.