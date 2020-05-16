Fianna Fáileach Deputy Barry Cowen said Fine Gael (FG) is putting the party's interests ahead of the country's interests.

He questioned FG's integrity over talks with the formation of a government that has been going on for several weeks now.

He said that FG is preparing another General Election.

FG has denied this, having been told by senior party sources that they are determined to form a government,

They acknowledged that the Department of Housing is currently planning for a general election, but that this is not about the talks to form a government.

The Housing Department said that in the interests of democracy, there must always be general election plans, but that FG was fully devoted to government establishment talks.

The talks to form a government will continue on Monday.