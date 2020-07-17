Fine Gael MEPs have nominated the European Citizens' Award for the Irish charity ‘Family Carers Ireland’. Family Carers say the charity has come to their aid especially since Covid-19 began and at a time when day and respite services were taken from them.

Ellen Francisco has been caring for her Mother Pauline since the beginning of the health crisis.

With no relief or day services available to her for the past few months Ellen and her husband decided to take a holiday from their own work and take care of Pauline because they did not want to put her in a nursing home and also because her health was getting worse .

Ellen recently sought help from Family Carers Ireland as she was in distress.

The charity supports approximately 355,000 family carers in the country.

They provide online, telephone and home support areas to help carers who are caring for family members.

Fine Gael MEPs are well aware of the hardships that came with the crown virus and the work of the charity and decided to nominate 'Family Carers Ireland' for the European Citizens' Award.

Catherine Cox from Family Carers Ireland says it is a great honor for them to receive the nomination and they hope it will highlight the important work they have done especially during Covid-19.

If the charity wins the prize, it will be awarded to the European Parliament in Brussels in October.