Fine Gael Councilor David McManus criticized by party colleagues for claiming child benefit as ‘sex allowance’

A Fine Gael councilor has been criticized by fellow party members for suggesting that the child benefit is a “allowance for parents to have sex.”

David McManus, who is also the current deputy mayor of South Dublin County Council, made the remarks on The Echo’s Local Voices podcast during a discussion on whether to provide hot meals to underprivileged schools.

The Rathfarnham-Templeogue representative argued that the child benefit payment of € 140 per month, which is currently paid to all parents regardless of income, should undergo a means test and should only be given to those “more they need it”.

He said: “For me personally, hot meals for schools should be available to all DEIS schools and all underprivileged schools in need.

“I do not think it is correct to say that we are going to give this to all the schools in the country because I believe that when money is scarce, my opinion is that you give it to those who need it most.

“As a similar issue, the child benefit is intended for families across the country.

“We are giving child benefits to families with high wages, people with 100,000 euros a year. It is like a subsidy for them to have sex.”

Councilman McManus’s comments were not well received by party members who criticized him on social media.

Seanad leader Regina Doherty tweeted: “Regardless of subsidies, brain cells were not taxed to reach this conclusion.”

While council colleague Vicki Casserly added: “Misjudged conclusion @McManusDavid. In no way do I agree with # Mumof2.”

Councilman McManus defended his controversial comments during an interview on Newstalk Breakfast this morning.

He said: “It may be offensive, but that was not my intention.

“But I think it’s a valid point that welfare payments should go to those who really, really need them.”

He added that he believes the child allowance is an “essential benefit” for low- and middle-income families, but reiterated his position that it should not be paid to richer families and instead should be used to fund schools.

“These comments are unpopular, I accept it,” he said.

“The reality is that the books have to be balanced and the bills have to be paid.

“There are two schools in my area … the two schools are next to each other, but one is not getting the hot meal program because the program is overloaded.

“I want all DEIS schools to get the resources they need, but to be very, very blunt about it, I don’t think wealthy families should receive child benefits.”