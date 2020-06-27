Find the first evidence of reindeer taming in Siberia

In the Yamal region of Arctic Siberia, with the help of indigenous reindeer herders called Nenci, researchers have brought to light the artefacts of a headdress used about 2,000 years ago for the reindeer taming. The study offers a unique opportunity to examine animal change through selection.

The domestication of working animals can induce genetic and phenotypic changes. “Previous studies have suggested that reindeer domestication began only a few hundred years ago in northern Europe, perhaps as early as the 11th century in northern Siberia, based on evidence of genetic changes in reindeer.“, emphasizes Dr Robert Losey, a researcher in the anthropology department of the University of Alberta.”However, many have long suspected that domestication began much earlier.”

So, to try to outline a correct time scale, the researchers focused on two groups of objects from three sites in the Yamal region: Ust’-Polui, Iarte VI and Tiutei-Sale I; pieces of L-shaped horns similar to parts of a modern headdress worn by reindeers when pulling sledges.

Other artefacts from these sites include fragments of “built” sledges and various related objects. “After examining the parts of the headdress, the Nenci concluded that they were to be used for domestication since they would have been too uncomfortable for long reindeer to wear“, continues the scholar.”Domestication is a human-animal relationship that involves practices, materials, socialization and, as we highlight here, enslavement” finally concludes the experts.