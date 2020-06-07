ScienceTech NewsSpace tech
Find first evidence of the presence of exotic matter within neutron stars

By Brian Adam
Find first evidence of the presence of exotic matter within neutron stars

At the top of the list of the strangest objects in the Universe are neutron stars, corpses of massive stars that in their nucleus are made up of a Exotic “soup” of subatomic particles called quarks. A new study published in Nature Physics has found evidence of this strange matter.

Using gravitational wave data from a collision of a neutron star in August 2017, along with observations of surprisingly massive neutron stars, researchers suggest that the nuclei of the most massive neutron stars are so dense that atomic nuclei cease. to exist, condensing in quark matter.

Confirming the existence of quark nuclei within neutron stars has been one of the most important goals of neutron star physics ever since this possibility was first made possible some 40 years ago.“said the theoretical physicist Aleksi Vuorinen of the University of Helsinki.

Neutron stars are formed from the remains of massive stars between 8 and 30 solar masses. When these stars end their life with a supernova, much of their mass is expelled into space; the remaining core collapses into an incredibly dense object. When the explosion occurs, the protons and electrons in the atoms that make up the object are compressed into neutrons and neutrinos. Neutrinos escape, leaving the neutrons under high pressure conditions that melt together, making the neutron star essentially a giant nucleus, with a density of over 100 trillion times that of the water at the base of the earth’s crust.

However, going deeper into a neutron star the density increases, and this is where quark matter comes in. Quarks are fundamental subatomic particles that combine to form particles such as protons and neutrons. The researchers found that these stars – towards the upper mass limit of such objects – show characteristics that indicate the presence of a huge nucleus of quark matter, more than half of the entire diameter of the neutron star. If these nuclei were not made of quark matter, the calculations indicate that something really strange should happen.

There is still a small but different possibility that all neutron stars are composed of only nuclear matter“explains Vuorinen.”In short, the behavior of dense nuclear matter should therefore be truly peculiar. For example, the speed of sound should almost reach that of light “.

