Find evidence of marijuana use during the Iron Age in the Middle East

According to a new study, an altar from a iron age sanctuary in Israel it contains the remains of the world's first known example of cannabis burning (perhaps also used by Vikings) during a ritual ceremony.

This altar is located together with another similar structure on which incense was burned, it was located at the entrance of a room where presumably religious rites were held. Previous analyzes of recovered pottery and historical events documented on the site indicate that the sanctuary was used approximately in 760 BC. to 715 BC

Chemical analyzes of the material of the two altars, conducted in the late 1960s, proved inconclusive. Thanks to modern laboratory instruments, however, a team analyzed the chemical components of the residues on each altar. Cannabis on the smaller of the two altars had been mixed with animal dung, therefore it could be burned at low temperature, allowing participants to inhale the fumes at best.

Incense, a form of dried tree resin, was placed on the high altar and mixed with animal fats which allowed it to burn at temperatures high enough to release the fragrance of the resin, say the researchers. Biblical and historical texts indicate that frankincense and another fragrant tree resin, myrrh, reached the Iron Age in the Middle East and surrounding regions through trade from southern Arabia.

However, "cannabis is completely new to understand the burning of incense in this region"says one of the authors of the study, the archaeologist Eran Arie of the Israel Museum. Previous evidence had highlighted the use of other amazing substances, like opium, during religious rituals in various parts of the ancient Middle East and Southwest Asia.