Finally the James Webb space telescope has a (possible) launch date!

The long-awaited launch of the James Webb space telescope, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the technical challenges faced by the team, has been sadly postponed. Previously, in fact, the revolutionary tool was to be launched in March 2021. So NASA has recently set a new launch window.

“The perseverance and innovation of the entire Webb Telescope team have allowed us to face difficult situations that we could not have foreseen on our path to launch this unprecedented mission,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate director of mission management.

The observatory tests continue well. The factors that contribute to the decision to move the launch date are manifold and include the safety precautions implemented for the coronavirus pandemic, the reduction of staff on-site, interruption of shift work and other technical challenges. The team’s goal is to use funding from the existing program to stay within its limit development costs of nearly $ 10 billion.

“Webb is designed to take advantage of the incredible legacies of the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes, observing the infrared universe and exploring every phase of the history of the cosmos“, adds Eric Smith, NASA’s Webb program scientist.”The observatory will detect the light of the first generation of galaxies that formed in the primordial universe after the Big Bang and will study the atmospheres of nearby exoplanets for possible signs of habitability.”

Currently, NASA is considering October 31, 2021, as the launch date. In the meantime, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed.