Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Finally the James Webb space telescope has a (possible) launch date!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This abysmal sponge has been compared to E.T because of its bizarre shape

We have more accurate maps and data on the surface of Mars than of the depths of our planet's...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
MicrosoftBrian Adam -

Layoffs in sight for Microsoft, 1000 jobs at risk

There global Coronavirus crisis would also have involved Microsoft. According to reports from various sites, in fact, the Redmond...
Read more
CelebritiesBrian Adam -

How much does Chiara Ferragni earn $$$ for an Instagram post? A search has revealed it

New market research conducted by the Hopper HQ agency led to the publication of the "Instagram Rich List 2020"...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Finally the James Webb space telescope has a (possible) launch date!

The long-awaited launch of the James Webb space telescope, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the technical challenges faced by the team, has been sadly postponed. Previously, in fact, the revolutionary tool was to be launched in March 2021. So NASA has recently set a new launch window.

The perseverance and innovation of the entire Webb Telescope team have allowed us to face difficult situations that we could not have foreseen on our path to launch this unprecedented mission,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate director of mission management.

The observatory tests continue well. The factors that contribute to the decision to move the launch date are manifold and include the safety precautions implemented for the coronavirus pandemic, the reduction of staff on-site, interruption of shift work and other technical challenges. The team’s goal is to use funding from the existing program to stay within its limit development costs of nearly $ 10 billion.

Webb is designed to take advantage of the incredible legacies of the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes, observing the infrared universe and exploring every phase of the history of the cosmos“, adds Eric Smith, NASA’s Webb program scientist.”The observatory will detect the light of the first generation of galaxies that formed in the primordial universe after the Big Bang and will study the atmospheres of nearby exoplanets for possible signs of habitability.

Currently, NASA is considering October 31, 2021, as the launch date. In the meantime, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K official: the super camera from 9255 euros

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Blackmagic Design, an Australian company known primarily for its cameras, has unveiled the arrival of its new one in Italy URSA Mini Pro 12K,...
Read more

TikTok, the US ready to ban: it will be blacklisted together with Huawei

Apps Brian Adam -
The rumors about an alleged TikTok ban in the USA have been circulating on the web for some time now, following the statements of...
Read more

Netflix, a Lifetime Premium subscription as a gift: here are all the details of the contest

Apps Brian Adam -
Incredible contest launched by Netflix. The Reed Hastings platform, to celebrate the launch of the film The Old Guard, has decided to give a...
Read more

This artist uses artificial intelligence to make realistic portraits of David by Michelangelo or Van Gogh from photos

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
GANs, or antagonistic generative networks, are one of the most visual implementations of artificial intelligence. They are, for example, those that use...
Read more

Windows 10: July update makes Paint and Notepad disappear, how to fix it

Apps Brian Adam -
The Windows 10 Patch Tuesday of July 2020 is causing a noteworthy headache for users, who have seen two very important applications disappear: Notepad...
Read more

OnePlus Nord, new official confirmations regarding screen and RAM arrive

Android Brian Adam -
Confirmations are coming directly from OnePlus regarding the new OnePlus Nord smartphone. Although the data sheet appeared online already on July 9 with leaks...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY