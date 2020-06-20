ScienceTech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Finally measured the rotation speed of a black hole

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Finally measured the rotation speed of a black hole

We finally know the rotation speed of a black hole “visible” in the Milky Way, adding another piece to the puzzle of these gigantic objects. But how do you measure the rotation speed of a black hole? The observation is very difficult and it is a small masterpiece of experimental physics.

The singularity, called 4U1543-4, orbits 24,700 light-years from Earth. It is one of the few objects of this type that scientists have found in our Galaxy, it is 9.4 times more massive than the Sun. Physicists believe that all black holes are similar and differ only in 3 numbers: the mass, the electric charge and the rotation speed. In theory, a black hole can have a positive or negative charge, respectively if it has absorbed more protons or more electrons. But, like most objects in the universe, it is expected that on average it has “eaten” a similar number of these particles and therefore its net charge is close to zero. These properties dispel some false myths about black holes, which you can learn more about in our article.

Like everything in space, even the singularity that lies behind the horizon of events, the point after which not even light can escape, rotates thanks to all the angular momentum that it has absorbed over thousands of years of existence. Unlike stars and planets, there is no way to directly observe its rotation, therefore how did we find out his speed?

Astronomers have decided to focus on what surrounds the black hole: the cloud of matter outside the event horizon is pulled thanks to the rotation of the singularity. By measuring it spin of the cloud, its rotation speed, we can estimate that of the black hole.

Observing a cloud 24,700 light-years away is not easy and astronomers do not have the opportunity to observe a segment of gas that makes a complete rotation. For this, they measured gods flares in X-rays products when the gas accelerates to extreme speeds.

Two previous attempts had provided inconsistent data, this new approach took advantage of the data of a very intense activity that produced very bright flares. Astronomers describe the rotation speed with numbers between -1 and +1, where 0 is a non-rotating black hole, while the extremes describe a rotation at maximum clockwise or counterclockwise speed.

The higher the rotation speed the more the diameter of the event horizon decreases, however, the latter cannot disappear and reveal the singularity itself. This property determines the maximum rotation speed of a black hole.

The researchers found that the black hole rotates between 0.82 and 0.59 and the most likely value is 0.67. According to the authors of the article, its spin is moderate for a black hole of its mass.

More Articles Like This

How do mountains grow? New study tries to answer the question

Science Brian Adam -
Just like all life on Earth, even the mountains grow, in a process that can take billions of years. What are the factors driving...
Read more

Samsung brings The Sero, the rotating TV : it starts from 1,499 Euros

Electronics Brian Adam -
Samsung has announced the launch of The Sero on the Italian market, the vertical TV that is has won the award from the International...
Read more

Microsoft Edge arrives on Windows 7 and 8.1 via Windows Update

Apps Brian Adam -
Microsoft Edge marked a real revolution for the Redmond company's browsers. However, at the time of the announcement, the company of Satya Nadella had...
Read more

Unieuro, 200 Euro discount on an HP gaming notebook with GeForce GTX 1660

Gaming Brian Adam -
In the last flyer of Unieuro there is ainteresting promotion on an HP Pavilion gaming computer, on which you can save 200 Euros compared...
Read more

iOS knows no fragmentation: iOS 13 installed on 92% of iPhones!

Apple Brian Adam -
We are sure that this data will be taken up by Apple during the keynote of June 22, when in all probability it will...
Read more

Alex Kidd in Miracle World, retro analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Master System saw a hero born who will come back to life very soon. Retro review Alex Kidd in Miracle World, the epic start...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY