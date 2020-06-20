Finally measured the rotation speed of a black hole

We finally know the rotation speed of a black hole “visible” in the Milky Way, adding another piece to the puzzle of these gigantic objects. But how do you measure the rotation speed of a black hole? The observation is very difficult and it is a small masterpiece of experimental physics.

The singularity, called 4U1543-4, orbits 24,700 light-years from Earth. It is one of the few objects of this type that scientists have found in our Galaxy, it is 9.4 times more massive than the Sun. Physicists believe that all black holes are similar and differ only in 3 numbers: the mass, the electric charge and the rotation speed. In theory, a black hole can have a positive or negative charge, respectively if it has absorbed more protons or more electrons. But, like most objects in the universe, it is expected that on average it has “eaten” a similar number of these particles and therefore its net charge is close to zero. These properties dispel some false myths about black holes, which you can learn more about in our article.

Like everything in space, even the singularity that lies behind the horizon of events, the point after which not even light can escape, rotates thanks to all the angular momentum that it has absorbed over thousands of years of existence. Unlike stars and planets, there is no way to directly observe its rotation, therefore how did we find out his speed?

Astronomers have decided to focus on what surrounds the black hole: the cloud of matter outside the event horizon is pulled thanks to the rotation of the singularity. By measuring it spin of the cloud, its rotation speed, we can estimate that of the black hole.

Observing a cloud 24,700 light-years away is not easy and astronomers do not have the opportunity to observe a segment of gas that makes a complete rotation. For this, they measured gods flares in X-rays products when the gas accelerates to extreme speeds.

Two previous attempts had provided inconsistent data, this new approach took advantage of the data of a very intense activity that produced very bright flares. Astronomers describe the rotation speed with numbers between -1 and +1, where 0 is a non-rotating black hole, while the extremes describe a rotation at maximum clockwise or counterclockwise speed.

The higher the rotation speed the more the diameter of the event horizon decreases, however, the latter cannot disappear and reveal the singularity itself. This property determines the maximum rotation speed of a black hole.

The researchers found that the black hole rotates between 0.82 and 0.59 and the most likely value is 0.67. According to the authors of the article, its spin is moderate for a black hole of its mass.