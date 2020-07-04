Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Filtered Xiaomi 120W charger: at what speed will it charge?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Expert July 2020 flyer "100% convenience": discounts on TV and smartphones

Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

xiaomi charger

Xiaomi He is not going on vacation in July, and the company is preparing exciting new products. Besides of My TV Stick which already sell even some Chinese stores without having been officially announced, Xiaomi is going to launch a spectacular charger which is going to leave behind the 65 W that was put up for sale this year.

Mobiles increasingly charge more power. Rapid charging technologies are increasingly optimized, and as mobiles continue to increase the size of their batteries, it is necessary to have a charger capable of filling them as quickly as possible.

120 W: the spectacular charger that Xiaomi has certified

The 65 W is already one of the fastest we can find on the market, but now Xiaomi is going to launch a spectacular 120W charger, which they have registered with the 3C of China. The product code of the charger is MDY-12-ED and was registered on June 28.

According to the specifications of the charger, we found that it is capable of charging up to 20 V and 6 A, which gives us a figure of 120 W. In comparison, a 10 W charger usually has 5 V and 2 A. These high figures are normal to see in laptop chargers, but this new charger will be intended for mobile devices. The certification also mentions that it only works at altitudes below 5,000 meters.

It is expected that this year Xiaomi will launch the first mobile capable of charging at 100 W, which would probably be a new Mi Mix. The charging power has not stopped growing, wherein 2018 it went from 18 to 40 W and finally to 65 W this year. Also, companies like Oppo and Vivo are competing to overtake Xiaomi.

It will charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 13 minutes

Last year, Xiaomi showed the charging speed at 100 W, charging an entire 4,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes. In the case of the 120W that Vivo showed, they were able to charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 13 minutes. In the case of a 65W charger, it can charge that same 4,000 mAh battery in 27 minutes, which is already an excellent figure.

The batteries can accept charges that use up to 12 A. However, in exchange for reducing the charging times, we are also reducing the useful life of the batteries since they generate much more heat and degrade more if this type of abuse is abused. load. On a mobile, it is different from what happens with an electric car charger, where Tesla, for example, allows you to choose the charging power. Not on mobiles, and it would not be a bad idea that to avoid damaging our battery, we can charge it to the power that we want.

 

More Articles Like This

Spotify officially launches its new Premium Duo subscription in Spain

Apps Brian Adam -
For some years now, Spotify launched one of the most important subscription plans the services have seen streaming in years, allowing up to six...
Read more

LG to unveil roll-up mobile in 2021, according to The Elec

Mobile Brian Adam -
LG would be developing a mobile that will offer a little-seen now to fold the screen: rolling it up. With code name 'Project B',...
Read more

Xiaomi announces the 65-inch 4K Master Series OLED TV: will it arrive in Europe?

Electronics Brian Adam -
Xiaomi officially launched his first model of OLED TV, christened Mi TV Master Series 65-inch, available in China at a price of 12,999 Yuan...
Read more

These two orange dots have the same size. Why do we see them different?

Tech News Brian Adam -
It is incredible how our brain can be deceived thanks to simple images, the so-called "optical illusions". There is always an underlying reason, more...
Read more

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Electronics Brian Adam -
Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high refresh rates. Samsung has made some...
Read more

Google will provide you with responses to the messages you receive from WhatsApp

Google Brian Adam -
It is a hobby that many companies have been dragging for years, trying to anticipate what we want to write to save time At...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY