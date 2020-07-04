Filtered Xiaomi 120W charger: at what speed will it charge?

Xiaomi He is not going on vacation in July, and the company is preparing exciting new products. Besides of My TV Stick which already sell even some Chinese stores without having been officially announced, Xiaomi is going to launch a spectacular charger which is going to leave behind the 65 W that was put up for sale this year.

Mobiles increasingly charge more power. Rapid charging technologies are increasingly optimized, and as mobiles continue to increase the size of their batteries, it is necessary to have a charger capable of filling them as quickly as possible.

120 W: the spectacular charger that Xiaomi has certified

The 65 W is already one of the fastest we can find on the market, but now Xiaomi is going to launch a spectacular 120W charger, which they have registered with the 3C of China. The product code of the charger is MDY-12-ED and was registered on June 28.

According to the specifications of the charger, we found that it is capable of charging up to 20 V and 6 A, which gives us a figure of 120 W. In comparison, a 10 W charger usually has 5 V and 2 A. These high figures are normal to see in laptop chargers, but this new charger will be intended for mobile devices. The certification also mentions that it only works at altitudes below 5,000 meters.

It is expected that this year Xiaomi will launch the first mobile capable of charging at 100 W, which would probably be a new Mi Mix. The charging power has not stopped growing, wherein 2018 it went from 18 to 40 W and finally to 65 W this year. Also, companies like Oppo and Vivo are competing to overtake Xiaomi.

It will charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 13 minutes

Last year, Xiaomi showed the charging speed at 100 W, charging an entire 4,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes. In the case of the 120W that Vivo showed, they were able to charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 13 minutes. In the case of a 65W charger, it can charge that same 4,000 mAh battery in 27 minutes, which is already an excellent figure.

The batteries can accept charges that use up to 12 A. However, in exchange for reducing the charging times, we are also reducing the useful life of the batteries since they generate much more heat and degrade more if this type of abuse is abused. load. On a mobile, it is different from what happens with an electric car charger, where Tesla, for example, allows you to choose the charging power. Not on mobiles, and it would not be a bad idea that to avoid damaging our battery, we can charge it to the power that we want.