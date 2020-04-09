Film review: The types of John Wick

A reflection on contemporary action cinema on the recent Netflix premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2 and Atomic Blonde.

1.

In 2016, regarding the premiere of Captain America: Civil War, it was said that "the John Wick guys" had "been involved in directing a sequence." So it was just an anecdotal fact that was passed up and did not scandalize anyone, precisely because the Russo brothers had already shown their worth in action with Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and it was assumed that they would not need help or assistance. Maybe the "John Wick guys" visit was a courtesy or publicity stunt. But, little by little, "the types of John Wick" began to gain relevance and prestige, mainly since the appearance of two sequels: John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and Deadpool 2 (2018). “The John Wick guys” then went on to have proper names: Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, respectively, key figures in understanding contemporary action cinema, despite having few films to their credit. And they're not just directing, they're also professionally designing and “manufacturing” custom action sequences. Second gourmet unit address. 87ELEVEN ACTION DESIGN is his company and his reel includes clients such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), Ninja Assassin (2009), The Expendables 2 (2012), Jurassic World (2015), Birds of Prey (2019) and of course Captain America: Civil War, that film whose shooting was visited by "the John Wick guys" to help in a sequence.

Captain America: Civil War features five powerful action sequences. Recent press statements, specialized interviews and various making of certify that two of these sequences were not directed by the Russo brothers, but were commissioned from 87ELEVEN ACTION DESIGN. One of them is obvious and recognizable from the start: the final fight between Bucky, Stark and Rogers. The style of filming and choreography is typical of the duo, especially Leitch: a fixed full shot that allows the combatants to be seen clearly so that the fight runs smoothly, directly, dry, transparent and without cuts, further evidencing that it is the actors themselves who fight and not their doubles. Bucky and Rogers mutually launch the shield to attack with greater force and pseudo-improvised elegance the furious Iron Man who receives and provides attacks from side to side. Planning and execution that is repeated in movies like Atomic Blonde (2017) and Deadpool 2.

The statements also reveal that Marvel commissioned 87ELEVEN ACTION DESIGN for the entire airport sequence; probably the cornerstone of Captain America: Civil War in terms of creative action. Disappointing. Not because it reveals the Russo's inability to take action, but quite the contrary: not even having proven their worth in that difficult terrain, they can escape the industrial monster that optimizes to the maximum via subcontracting. "If they can't shoot five action sequences in two weeks, then only three shoot and we hired someone to shoot the remaining sequences and we're still on schedule." (We recommend a recent columnist review of the movie "Parasites").

two.

There are movies that require action sequences. There are those who can direct them and there are those who cannot. Whoever can, directs these sequences effectively and even with imagination, such as when he directs "important" dialogues, "moving" looks and "contemplative" shots. The visual imagination is not restricted to the action and the showiness of the spectacular sequences. It stands out much more there, it is true, but if the director has that streak and that pulse, his stylistic imprint will contaminate every minute of the film, even those (apparently) prosaic and banal moments.

However, the super-specialization of work (and talent) run by the industry assumes that if a dramatic director spends a lot of time on set directing action, his talent for directing besuchies and Shakespearean dialogues will be diminished, and then the film will suddenly This or that critic or this or that distributor or this or that investor stop liking it. Better not risk it. So for these directors who can't direct action sequences or do it in a flat and predictable way (Brett Ratner in X Men: The Last Stand), there is the industrial option of “send them to do”. This order can be of two types. The choreography can be commissioned only, as in Matrix (1999), where the choreographer Yuen Woo Ping was subcontracted to design fights based on predetermined key plans. The second type of commission is more radical, and is one in which all responsibility is delegated to another director: choreography, filming and assembly. The specialist is literally given a movie slot (5, 10, 15 minutes) to fill it with spectacular action, hopefully without the change in style being very noticeable, if you are so kind, thanks for your service and on Tuesday Then first thing with the corresponding balance, although a discount would not hurt.

3.

The experience of watching the John Wick saga today is comparable to the experience of the 1990s when watching titles like Hard Boiled (1992) and Desperado (1995). The enjoyment of contemplating creative action, where you can see a fantastic, risky design, a pampering and an enjoyment for filming and editing, and not simply for "solving" and "covering". This is not the ordinary sequence of action that plays a supporting role in the film and simply illustrates a conflict. These are authentic set-pieces that the viewer repeats over and over, like someone repeating a song, only that the song is visual and instead of being called Dogs or That´s life, it is titled (informally) "Bar shooting" in Desperado or "Shooting at the Disco" in John Wick (2014).

And it's just a happy coincidence that the initials for John Wick (JW) are the same as John Woo, the man who "started it all." Because it is no secret to anyone that John Wick enrolls in the Gun-fu tradition: choreographed shootings, aesthetics of hyper-stylized violence and perverted heir to other aesthetics such as spaghetti western or samurai cinema. Because although the aesthetics of violence has been present since classic cinema (gangsters, noir, western), it is only until the late sixties – with the spaghetti western and with Sam Peckinpah – when it begins to choreograph, in a rush for extending that violence beyond its practical possibilities, seeking almost to make it independent of the plot and the characters (although it is difficult for its first architects to admit it) to squeeze all its plastic, cinematic and merely aesthetic juice. A trend that begins in a dim and timid way but that will definitely explode in the 80s with John Woo and his 90s disciples, including the aforementioned Rodríguez.

Tumultuous years where it becomes apparent the flat / counter-flat formula has worn down to show a couple of guys shooting up. Certain curious, playful and highly formalist directors decide to explore and develop new visual mechanisms to show this, either by sophistication of the action in front of the camera (via choreography) or by changing the way of shooting it.

And it is in this tradition that John Wick enrolls. It is in this league (and not in another) where he plays and scores several goals. The link between the action sequences, the choreographies, the ideally autonomous set-pieces, but which is lost because these sequences "have" to be justified, tied and forcibly spun by a plot, for yes, because the cinema narrative so demands. It is the league that does not admit moral, sociological or anthropological analysis. It is the league that does not admit comments that judge credibility and realism, precisely because hyper-realistic violence is neither pleasant to watch nor amusing. A realistic bullet (which can be seen on YouTube or NarcoTube) is repulsive and unpleasant. However, an expertly shot cinematic shot / shooting can rise to an aesthetic level. Because, as Tarantino, Scorsese, the Coen brothers and so many others have argued, the enjoyment of violence in the cinema, in the comic and in any visual art, does not imply apology.

John Wick is not an apology for violence because it is not a philosophical essay, nor a documentary, a thesis, or a monograph. It is a film that is assumed as an exercise in genre and style. Point. And in fact it is so much so, that it is often ridiculous to judge this type of productions by their plot, which is usually flimsy and even laughably stereotyped. Obviously, John Wick does not resist a deep analysis in terms of plot and does not contribute anything to any of the thematic genres that he addresses. It is evident that the organization of assassins to which the character of Keanu Reeves belongs takes up many elements of gangster cinema, unfortunately the most worn and obvious. There is the cliché of the gangster gang, the cliché of the gangster's wayward son, there are the sententious and sharp dialogues. There are several problems of narrative construction that invite you to think of negligent writing or writing made with an ironic register, similar to the one used by Mark Millar or Warren Ellis. Similar to that used in films like The Cabin in the Woods (2011), or Sam Raimi productions such as Ash vs Evil Dead (2015), Evil Dead II itself (1987) and The Quick and the Dead (1995). The Sharknado saga (2013), without going any further, can only be enjoyed if the viewer is aware that all the plot cliches that he can find in the film are purposely done, a bit to parody certain archetypal genre codes, not so to the extreme as a spoof would, but enough to concentrate the inks on the formal section and make evident the repetition of the formula, the humor that the same ironic underline can generate.

The Cabin in the Woods, for example, mocks the codes proper to a certain horror cinema, constructing a plot that contains, in turn, all the horror plots and that shows us the depths of the genre itself, the internal machinery of itself, or, to put it another way, a journey into the thinking of a genre-specific screenwriter. It is ultimately a meta-fictional irony, as is The Quick and the Dead regarding Leone's cinema and the Evil Dead saga regarding terror as well. In this sense, Sam Raimi is shown as a director who enjoys ironic everywhere (not in vain is he a very good friend and collaborator of the Coen brothers) and I would like to think that his half-stupid Peter Parker and his powerangeruno Spiderman is an ironic gesture too. . It is very difficult to demonstrate that a script is playing the ironic register and is not simply misspelled. It is difficult to explain it because many times the mocking ironic record borders on the lack of talent, or with the failure of an author who appeals to the excuse of irony to wash his hands in the face of devastating criticism. But it can be said that The Quick and the Dead has this in common with John Wick: neither of them resist a content analysis, but in their formal section the contributions they make are invaluable and even didactic: they are gold mines in terms of formal findings that nurture the imagination and craft of any apprentice or experienced filmmaker.

Four.

The entire John Wick saga is configured under the classic scheme of revenge. Revenge as a plot excuse (from manual) to show a man who faces multiple enemies, the main objective of the film being, to provide opportunities for the viewer to see this man fighting with skill and almost resigned professionalism, given the air twilight pseudo that includes any "retired hero". Obviously, the purpose of the filmmakers at the plot level is almost the same as that of an average action video game: to generate situations where a man faces many enemies, where he shoots, where he fights against melee, where he combines melee shooting. or using different weapons. That is the true purpose of this movie and, ultimately, it is the goal of any action movie. But even so, even if all the spectators are clear about this objective, that great frame-continent that is the narrative cinema forces to include other types of scenes to: 1. Give the spectator rest between combat and combat and 2. Say things about the character that justify professionalism and coldness seen (or to be seen) in combat.

With the foregoing clear, it is fun to do the exercise of deducing how Chad Stahelski and David Leitch solved the John Wick narrative, the configuration of their diegetic universe, once being clear about what type of action sequences they needed and what type of skills. Martial, weapon or camera wanted to exhibit in each set-piece. Because it is clear that in this type of cinema it is operated the opposite of how it is done in gangster cinema, in the western or in film-noir. The sequence of action is thought first, the entire choreography is choreographed as an autonomous block, and then the plot corpus that justifies that sequence or is going to lead to it is designed. That is the base formula for writing an action movie. The rest is mere carpentry and justification. Questions and answers. Why does a man fight well? Because he is a professional. Point. Do we want to see him train? No. Just fight. So you have to pose it as a veteran professional who retired and now returns. Why did you withdraw? For a woman, obviously. Why does he come back? Death of the woman or death of some element (dog) that reminds him of the woman. If we don't see him train, how do we know he's a professional? It is necessary to make the other characters talk all the time about how big, efficient and dangerous he / she is, to generate a greater expectation. It is a very old trick that is reinforced here using nicknames: Boogie man and Baba Yaga, as if they were referring to the William Munny of Eastwood in Unforgiven (1992).

Continuing with the mythological configuration, it is known that this ultra professional and good fighter man is not the only one of his kind, he belongs to a kind of organization of assassins, to a kind of league that has very strict rules not explicitly communicated the viewer. And here, in the midst of so much commonplace, is the film's only (but minor) achievement in the film: immersing the viewer in the world of these murderers, forcing them to discover its rules as events unfold. They do not state these entry rules through some explanatory dialogue as other similar mythologies would (see Wanted-2008). The viewer learns that John Wick is an elegant assassin and that there are others like him. There is also a hotel franchise (The Continental, title of the series already in development that will continue to expand this universe) that works as a neutral zone where nobody can kill anyone and where the murderers provide themselves with weapons and health. We also (from the second movie) learn that there is a sort of retro bureaucracy similar to the one seen in the recent The Umbrella Academy (2019) And all these elements, outside of the action scenes and the fighting, make up a mythology which is going to get richer from John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019), a mythology that is ironic anyway and should not be taken very seriously given its merely functional and subdued character to action.

* Filmmaker and audiovisual analyst, Master in Creative Writing, Extra with Parliament in Con Ánimo de Ofender (web series),

Film critic in El Espectador.