Files by Google adds support for cloud storage – you’re ready to replace Android’s file manager

Google Files was born three years ago as a file manager and file cleaner for Android Go, although over time it has gained features (and lost the last name Go) to apply as the native Android file manager. For that, some functions were still missing.

The version of Google Files for Android 11 adds one of the few shortcomings that the native Files application had and not Google Files: accessing the storage of other applications, such as Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive and the like.

Google Files, ready to eat “Files”

Android’s native file explorer is simply called “Files,” and while virtually every non-stock customization layer replaces it with its own version, its icon is a folder, and it does the basic stuff: view, manage your files. and compress and decompress files. Among the files that can be managed are those that are not in the physical storage of the mobile, but in applications.

For example, files saved in Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive or other similar applications that you have installed on your mobile. They can be accessed from the same interface of the Files manager, but not from Google Files, which was limited to mobile storage.

On the left, Files and their storage management in apps. Center and right: the new Google Files On the left, Files and their storage management in apps. Center and right: the new Google Files

This changes in the version of Google Files on Android 11, which seems more advanced than its namesake present to the general public on Google Play. There the section is added Other storage, which shows the same thing that appears in the side menu of the old Files manager.

Thus, Google Files is ready to replace this new native Android file manager. This manager had been with us for many years, although it did not have an icon to launch it directly to Oreo, and in Android Q it received a major facelift. However, it seems that in the future will be replaced by Files Go, with the advantage that you can then receive changes and updates from the Google store, while the Files application needed a complete system update.

Track | Android Police