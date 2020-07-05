Tripoli: In Libya, unidentified warplanes attacked an airbase in Al-Watia, destroying Turkey’s air defence system.

According to the International News Agency, Libya’s Al-Watia airbase was bombed by warplanes, completely destroying the Turkish army’s air defence system at the base, which was seized by the UN-recognized Libyan government in May. The GNA was disbanded with the help of Turkish troops and is now in use by Turkish troops.

Haftar, commander of the Lebanese National Army, a group opposed to the UN-recognized government (GNA), acquitted himself and told the media that the military base was attacked by unidentified warplanes, but that General Haftar and his men were responsible for the attack. The aid is being imposed on the military force.

Residents said explosions could be heard throughout the night. There was no immediate comment from the Turkish military, but a military spokesman for the UN-recognized government confirmed the airstrike.

It should be noted that the United States and Russia had sent modern MiG-29 and SU-24 fighter jets to the anti-government militant group in Libya last month.