Latest news
Updated:

Fighter jets bomb Turkish airport in Libya

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The airport was recaptured in May by anti-government militants, Photo: File

Tripoli: In Libya, unidentified warplanes attacked an airbase in Al-Watia, destroying Turkey’s air defence system.

According to the International News Agency, Libya’s Al-Watia airbase was bombed by warplanes, completely destroying the Turkish army’s air defence system at the base, which was seized by the UN-recognized Libyan government in May. The GNA was disbanded with the help of Turkish troops and is now in use by Turkish troops.

Haftar, commander of the Lebanese National Army, a group opposed to the UN-recognized government (GNA), acquitted himself and told the media that the military base was attacked by unidentified warplanes, but that General Haftar and his men were responsible for the attack. The aid is being imposed on the military force.

Residents said explosions could be heard throughout the night. There was no immediate comment from the Turkish military, but a military spokesman for the UN-recognized government confirmed the airstrike.

It should be noted that the United States and Russia had sent modern MiG-29 and SU-24 fighter jets to the anti-government militant group in Libya last month.

More Articles Like This

Security Council strongly condemns attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

Latest news Brian Adam -
New York: The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. In a statement issued, the...
Read more

Two killed, eight injured in US nightclub shooting

Latest news Brian Adam -
Green Valley: Two people have been killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a nightclub in the US state of South Carolina....
Read more

ISTAT: six million Italian families are without internet in Italy

Latest news Brian Adam -
The digital divide continues to be a serious problem for our country. This is also certified by the latest ISTAT survey, according to which...
Read more

The mysterious death of elephants in Botswana: 350 copies have been found dead in two months without apparent cause

Latest news Brian Adam -
In the past two months, more than 350 elephants have been found dead in the Okavango Delta in northwest Botswana. It is "completely unprecedented" and, to date,...
Read more

India has once again begun preparations for tampering with the Chinese border

Latest news Brian Adam -
Ladakh: India has once again started manipulating the border with China and has started increasing its air power in the border area. According to the...
Read more

Online child pornography, maxi police operation: arrests and searches in Italy

Latest news Brian Adam -
The counter-offensive of the Postal Police against the dissemination and possession of child pornography. The military conducted a major operation that led to the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY